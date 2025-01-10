TO THE MEMBERS OF FLOMIC GLOBAL LOGISTICS LIMITED (Formerly Known as Vinaditya Trading Co Ltd)

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Flomic Global Logistics Limited (Formerly Known as Vinaditya Trading Co Ltd) (‘the company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory Information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its Profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In this context, we have determined that there is no key audit matter to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report (Such as Management discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Directors Report etc.), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance; but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect on any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key Audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Financial Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which would impact its financial position as on 31st March, 2024 (Refer Note 39 to the financial statements);

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as on 31st March, 2024;

(iii) There was no amount which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year ended 31st March, 2024;

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, n funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreig entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing c otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in othe persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Fundin Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on beha of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed, as considered reasonable and appropriat in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe the the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain an material misstatement.

(v) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accountin software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 202 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operate throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, durin the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature bein tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 201 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is no applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

ANNEXURE- ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Statement referred to in paragraph 1 of "Report on Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date to the members of Flomic Global Logistics Limited (Formerly Known as Vinaditya Trading Co Ltd) on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of information and explanations provided to us, we state that:

i) a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets.

ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The Company does not own any immovable property (including investment properties) (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (Refer Note No 2).

d) Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores sanctioned by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods which were not subject to review, except for the following:

Name of the Bank Working capital limit sanctioned Nature of current assets offered as security Quarter Amount disclosed as per return (In Lakhs) Amount as per books of accounts (In Lakhs) Difference(In Lakhs) Remarks/ reason, if any(*) Bank of Baroda 35 Crores Trade Receivables 30th June, 2023 5008.89 5010.36 (1.46) - Bank of Baroda 35 Crores Trade Receivables 30th Sep, 2023 5503.45 5500.33 3.12 - Bank of Baroda 35 Crores Trade Receivables 31st Dec, 2023 5985.70 5975.56 10.14 - Bank of Baroda 35 Crores Trade Receivables 31st Mar, 2024 6995.36 6979.48 15.88 -

(*) The difference is due to reinstatement of overseas debtors at the time of limited review or balance written off or on account settlement of trade receivables after submission of quarterly statement to Bank.

iii) The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185.

v) Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the relevant rules made thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii) a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company

is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable except Income Tax amount of Rs. 13.49 Lakhs and Profession Tax liability of Rs 0.02 Lakhs which was overdue for more than 6 months.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Dues Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax 22.03/- Assessment Year: 2017-18 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax 5.23/- Assessment Year: 2022-23 CIT (Appeals) Goods & Services Tax 28.17/- Financial Year: 2017-18 GST (Appellate Authority)

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which have not been properly recorded in its books of account during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order does not arise.

ix) a) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the order does not arise.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable to the company.

x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer

(Including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under this clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and during the course of our examination of the books and records

of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, where applicable. Further, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards (Refer Note 37).

xiv) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company, for the year under audit, issued till the date of this audit report.

xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management , we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing projects as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, there are no ongoing projects towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For DOOGAR & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGISTRATION NO.:000561N Sd/- VIJAY K. BORA (Partner) Membership No.:102675 UDIN: 24102675BKEEKW7506 Place: Mumbai Date: May 28, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Flomic Global Logistics Limited [Formerly Known as Vinaditya Trading Co Ltd] (‘the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ol management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information & according to the explanation given to us the Company has,in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.