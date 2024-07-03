iifl-logo-icon 1
Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Share Price

71
(1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68
  • Day's High71.22
  • 52 Wk High87.99
  • Prev. Close70.16
  • Day's Low68
  • 52 Wk Low 61
  • Turnover (lac)2.07
  • P/E29.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.12
  • EPS2.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

68

Prev. Close

70.16

Turnover(Lac.)

2.07

Day's High

71.22

Day's Low

68

52 Week's High

87.99

52 Week's Low

61

Book Value

24.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129

P/E

29.98

EPS

2.34

Divi. Yield

0

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.34%

Non-Promoter- 73.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.17

18.17

18.17

18.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.19

23.48

14.01

4.3

Net Worth

43.36

41.65

32.18

22.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

0.45

-5.08

5.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.09

0.28

0.37

0.21

View Annually Results

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Flomic Global Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Satyaprakash Satyanarayan Pathak

Managing Director & CEO

Lancy Barboza

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anitashanti Lancy Barboza

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh shivanna Salian

Executive Director

Alan Lancy barboza

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aneish Kumaran Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajit Ramchandra Upadhyaya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flomic Global Logistics Ltd

Summary

Flomic Global Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Vinaditya Trading Company Limited on April 30, 1981 in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Vinaditya Trading Company Limited to Flomic Global Logistics Limited on September 25, 2020. The Company mainly engaged in the business of Freight Forwarding and Custom Clearance Services, Warehousing Services and Transportation Services. The Company has operating offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Thane, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Belgaum, Gurgaon, Baroda, Ahemdabad, Gandhidham, Surat, Delhi, Bhiwandi, Belapur, Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad.Main Object Clause of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere occupation or business of commerce of exporters, importers, merchants, agents, brokers, factors, commission agents, adatias, dealers in merchandise and produce of things, contractors, engineers and to undertake and carry on commercial, trading agency and other occupations. Flomic Freight Services Private Limited was merged with the Company in 2019-20 through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on 10th January 2020. Flomic established itself in the freight forwarding domain, with its highly professional and customized solutions in the Ocean Freight logistics vertical. It offers complete and error free documentation, palletization, fumigation, cargo supervision and loading, onward transportation, cargo tracking and every other service essential to the safe and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Flomic Global Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Flomic Global Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is ₹129.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is 29.98 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flomic Global Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is ₹61 and ₹87.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd?

Flomic Global Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 185.48%, 3 Years at -27.39%, 1 Year at -13.20%, 6 Month at -2.47%, 3 Month at 2.71% and 1 Month at 2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.66 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

