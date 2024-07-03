Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹68
Prev. Close₹70.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.07
Day's High₹71.22
Day's Low₹68
52 Week's High₹87.99
52 Week's Low₹61
Book Value₹24.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129
P/E29.98
EPS2.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.17
18.17
18.17
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.19
23.48
14.01
4.3
Net Worth
43.36
41.65
32.18
22.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
0.45
-5.08
5.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.09
0.28
0.37
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Satyaprakash Satyanarayan Pathak
Managing Director & CEO
Lancy Barboza
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anitashanti Lancy Barboza
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh shivanna Salian
Executive Director
Alan Lancy barboza
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aneish Kumaran Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajit Ramchandra Upadhyaya
Summary
Flomic Global Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Vinaditya Trading Company Limited on April 30, 1981 in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Vinaditya Trading Company Limited to Flomic Global Logistics Limited on September 25, 2020. The Company mainly engaged in the business of Freight Forwarding and Custom Clearance Services, Warehousing Services and Transportation Services. The Company has operating offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Thane, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Belgaum, Gurgaon, Baroda, Ahemdabad, Gandhidham, Surat, Delhi, Bhiwandi, Belapur, Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad.Main Object Clause of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere occupation or business of commerce of exporters, importers, merchants, agents, brokers, factors, commission agents, adatias, dealers in merchandise and produce of things, contractors, engineers and to undertake and carry on commercial, trading agency and other occupations. Flomic Freight Services Private Limited was merged with the Company in 2019-20 through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on 10th January 2020. Flomic established itself in the freight forwarding domain, with its highly professional and customized solutions in the Ocean Freight logistics vertical. It offers complete and error free documentation, palletization, fumigation, cargo supervision and loading, onward transportation, cargo tracking and every other service essential to the safe and
Read More
The Flomic Global Logistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is ₹129.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is 29.98 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flomic Global Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flomic Global Logistics Ltd is ₹61 and ₹87.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Flomic Global Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 185.48%, 3 Years at -27.39%, 1 Year at -13.20%, 6 Month at -2.47%, 3 Month at 2.71% and 1 Month at 2.35%.
