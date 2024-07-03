Summary

Flomic Global Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Vinaditya Trading Company Limited on April 30, 1981 in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Vinaditya Trading Company Limited to Flomic Global Logistics Limited on September 25, 2020. The Company mainly engaged in the business of Freight Forwarding and Custom Clearance Services, Warehousing Services and Transportation Services. The Company has operating offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Thane, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Belgaum, Gurgaon, Baroda, Ahemdabad, Gandhidham, Surat, Delhi, Bhiwandi, Belapur, Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad.Main Object Clause of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere occupation or business of commerce of exporters, importers, merchants, agents, brokers, factors, commission agents, adatias, dealers in merchandise and produce of things, contractors, engineers and to undertake and carry on commercial, trading agency and other occupations. Flomic Freight Services Private Limited was merged with the Company in 2019-20 through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on 10th January 2020. Flomic established itself in the freight forwarding domain, with its highly professional and customized solutions in the Ocean Freight logistics vertical. It offers complete and error free documentation, palletization, fumigation, cargo supervision and loading, onward transportation, cargo tracking and every other service essential to the safe and

