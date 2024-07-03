Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Summary

Flomic Global Logistics Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Vinaditya Trading Company Limited on April 30, 1981 in Maharashtra. The Companys name was changed from Vinaditya Trading Company Limited to Flomic Global Logistics Limited on September 25, 2020. The Company mainly engaged in the business of Freight Forwarding and Custom Clearance Services, Warehousing Services and Transportation Services. The Company has operating offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Thane, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore, Belgaum, Gurgaon, Baroda, Ahemdabad, Gandhidham, Surat, Delhi, Bhiwandi, Belapur, Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad.Main Object Clause of the Company is to carry on in India or elsewhere occupation or business of commerce of exporters, importers, merchants, agents, brokers, factors, commission agents, adatias, dealers in merchandise and produce of things, contractors, engineers and to undertake and carry on commercial, trading agency and other occupations. Flomic Freight Services Private Limited was merged with the Company in 2019-20 through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on 10th January 2020. Flomic established itself in the freight forwarding domain, with its highly professional and customized solutions in the Ocean Freight logistics vertical. It offers complete and error free documentation, palletization, fumigation, cargo supervision and loading, onward transportation, cargo tracking and every other service essential to the safe and timely delivery of the cargo. Flomic is an IATA approved air freight logistic solutions provider, offering all types of air freight handling and delivery services, to critical business points around the globe. Flomic air freight logistics offers clients a mix of fast connectivity, rational costs and a choice of timelines and schedules, which makes it easier for clients to pick and choose the best solution to move their time sensitive cargo ahead.Flomic has created its own image in the Reefer Container management business. It offers a specialized service of handling worldwide Exhibition and Event Logistics. This service designed to help clients in India, who are participating in exhibitions and trade shows abroad or clients from abroad participating in India, to send their complete exhibition sets like wooden panels, steel frames, prefabricated designs, printed material, lights, electronic items and other marketing resources to exhibition and event sites around the world.Flomic, with experience has extended its expertise into the Break Bulk /ODC/ Project Cargo logistics vertical. It accessed to special equipment like flat racks and super racks and provides complete service like lashing, loading and transportation. It handled ODC like windmills, mining equipment, electrical transformers, huge pipes, earth moving and drilling equipment, tractors, locomotives and more.The Company along with its other cargo logistics movement also offers cargo management and storage solutions in the form of well maintained and secure warehousing facilities, available for both short-term and long-term duration. Flomic is a licensed Customs Broker offering a highly professional and well managed customs broking service. The service offered at all major seaports, airports and other cargo distribution points, forms a critical part of the Flomic service portfolio.