Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

62.5
(2.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:50:00 AM

Flomic Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. The approved results will be sent to you after conclusion of the Board meeting. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To fix date place time and approve draft notice for 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To approve Annual Report along with Director Report for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To appoint HD & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting at 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. As per attached Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses inter alia: 1. To approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors. 3. To approve the appointment of HD & Associates Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting include at least one Independent Director. Board meeting outcome for approval of audited Financials for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un- Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 12th February, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Un-audited Financial Results as submitted by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report is attached for your records. The meeting of the Board commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Flomic Global: Related News

No Record Found

