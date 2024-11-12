Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. The approved results will be sent to you after conclusion of the Board meeting. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To fix date place time and approve draft notice for 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To approve Annual Report along with Director Report for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To appoint HD & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting at 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. As per attached Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Flomic Global Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses inter alia: 1. To approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors. 3. To approve the appointment of HD & Associates Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting include at least one Independent Director. Board meeting outcome for approval of audited Financials for 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024