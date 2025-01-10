iifl-logo-icon 1
Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

70
(-1.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.17

18.17

18.17

18.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.19

23.48

14.01

4.3

Net Worth

43.36

41.65

32.18

22.47

Minority Interest

Debt

113.34

72.02

60.82

41.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

156.7

113.67

93

63.53

Fixed Assets

82.05

49.75

44.53

30.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.15

2.6

2.11

1.57

Networking Capital

50.6

39.17

41.67

23.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

67.11

52.61

73.13

43.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.98

17.51

15.29

14.84

Sundry Creditors

-29.51

-18.91

-34.73

-25.99

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.98

-12.04

-12.02

-8.52

Cash

20.9

22.13

4.67

6.5

Total Assets

156.7

113.65

92.98

62.41

