Flomic Global Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.17
18.17
18.17
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.19
23.48
14.01
4.3
Net Worth
43.36
41.65
32.18
22.47
Minority Interest
Debt
113.34
72.02
60.82
41.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
156.7
113.67
93
63.53
Fixed Assets
82.05
49.75
44.53
30.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.15
2.6
2.11
1.57
Networking Capital
50.6
39.17
41.67
23.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
67.11
52.61
73.13
43.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.98
17.51
15.29
14.84
Sundry Creditors
-29.51
-18.91
-34.73
-25.99
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.98
-12.04
-12.02
-8.52
Cash
20.9
22.13
4.67
6.5
Total Assets
156.7
113.65
92.98
62.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.