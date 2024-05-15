To the Members of M/s. Flora Textiles Limited Report

on the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Flora Textiles Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as the Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for the Qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

As stated in note 3 per the accompanying financial statements, the carrying value of Property Plant and Equipment value is zero indicating absence of any productive asset for the foreseeable future which casts a concern on the continuity of the concern to be going. However, the Board of Directors have informed that the company intends to do business of commission agency in future. Furter the Board of Directors indicates a possible change in management based on a share purchase agreement dated 15.05.2024, both the factors which negate such a view. As the issue is uncertain at this point in time, qualified opinion on going concern aspect is warranted.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevantto our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the note 3 of accompanying standalone financial statements in relation the absence of property plant and equipment which is the basis for continuation of going concern (SA 570) and the managements perception on the continuity of the concern despite the same. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report

Key Audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of Going Concern basis - refer note 3 to the accompanying standalone financial statements Our audit procedures included but were not limited to, the following in relation to assessment of appropriateness of going concern basis of accounting: During the year under review the company sold its Property Plant and equipment. While the above fact has indicated a need to assess the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, as mentioned in the aforesaid note 3, the company has taken into consideration the following mitigating factor in its statement for going concern basis • Obtained an understanding of the managements process for identifying all the events or conditions that could impact the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and the process followed to assess the mitigating factors for such events or conditions. Also, obtained an understanding around the methodology adopted and the associated controls implemented by the Company to assess their future business performance to prepare a robust cash flow forecast; Sale by stakeholders and prospects of continuity of the incumbent • Reconciled the cash flow forecast to the future business plans of the Company as approved by the Board of Directors and considered the same for our assessment of the Companys capability to meet its financial obligation falling due within next twelve months; Management has prepared future cash flow forecast taking into cognizance the above development and performed sensitivity analysis for their assumptions whether the company would be able to operate as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months and concluded that the going concern basis of accounting used for preparation of the accompanying financial statements is appropriate with no material uncertainty. • In order to corroborate managements future We have considered the assessment of managements evaluation of going concern basis of accounting as a key audit matter due to the pervasive impact thereof on the standalone financial statements and the significant judgements and assumptions that are inherently subjective and dependent on future events, involved in preparation of cash flow projections and determination of the overall conclusion by the management. business pla ns and to identify potential contradictory information, we read the minutes of the Board of Directors and discussed the same with the management; • Tested the appropriateness of key assumptions used by the management • Performed independent sensitivity analysis to test the impact of variation on the cash flows due to change in key assumptions; • Reviewed the historical accuracy of the cash flow projections prepared by the management in prior periods and • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in respect of going concern.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Directors Report etc., but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read these reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance

Management and Those charged with governances Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

c) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

d) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated to those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because of adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, tothe extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements.

b) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for Qualified opinion section, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), and Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for

Qualified opinion section the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

) The matters described in the Emphasis of matter reported in key audit matter section and basis for qualified opinion section, in our opinion may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company In terms of Notification no. G.S.R. 463 (E) dt. 05.06.2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of disqualification of directors are not applicable to the Company.

) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for Qualified opinion section, The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for Qualified opinion section The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for whichthere were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the basis for Qualified opinion section Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under(a)and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

Annexure A to the Independent Audito rs Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Flora Textiles Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according the explanations provided to us by the Company and books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the copies of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, there are no immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Rights of use)

e. No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder

ii. a. The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and no discrepancies were noticed at the timeof verification.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, and relevant records produces, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from any banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of assets.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, the provisions of Clause (iii) (a-A,B), (iii)

(b), (iii) (c), (iii) (d). (iii) (e) and (iii) (f) of Paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given tous, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure, the Company has not accepted deposits during the year within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. The company does not have any disputes in respect of Provident Fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to the company.

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961

ix. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us:

a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

b. The Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

c. The term loans have been utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes of the company

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

x. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under Clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company,carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers oremployees, noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

c. The company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi company and hence, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date, for the period under audit

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable

(b) In our opinion, the Company is not Core Investment Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (b) is not applicable

xvii. The company has incurred not incurred any cash loss in the current year and has incurred cash loss of Rs. 66.21 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year

xix. Based on our examination and the information and explanations given to us with respect to financial rations, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing as on 31st March 2024 as and when they fall due within a period of one year

xx. According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to spend any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Flora Textiles Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Flora Textiles Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for ouraudit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.