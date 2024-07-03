iifl-logo-icon 1
Flora Textiles Ltd Share Price

144.1
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open144.1
  • Day's High144.1
  • 52 Wk High186.9
  • Prev. Close147
  • Day's Low144.1
  • 52 Wk Low 9
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E13.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10.8
  • EPS10.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Flora Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

144.1

Prev. Close

147

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

144.1

Day's Low

144.1

52 Week's High

186.9

52 Week's Low

9

Book Value

-10.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.46

P/E

13.93

EPS

10.55

Divi. Yield

0

Flora Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2024

arrow

Flora Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Flora Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.53%

Non-Promoter- 836.47%

Institutions: 8.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Flora Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

8.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.41

-18.48

-17.82

-18.36

Net Worth

-6.41

-12.48

-11.82

-9.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.14

0.34

0.27

0.69

yoy growth (%)

235.1

23.3

-60.36

-8.81

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.42

As % of sales

0

0

0

60.6

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.56

-0.48

-0.51

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.2

-0.58

-0.13

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

235.1

23.3

-60.36

-8.81

Op profit growth

1,503.09

-164.64

55.97

-38.05

EBIT growth

3,884.33

-194.41

-116.11

-248.59

Net profit growth

-208.99

-0.12

75.55

-49.44

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Flora Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Flora Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nidhi Gupta

Independent Director

Inderchand Prajapathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirtishree Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Rohit Agarwal

Additional Director

Neha Thakkar

Additional Director

Ashutosh Biyani

Additional Director

Suvir Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flora Textiles Ltd

Summary

Flora Textiles Limited, established in March, 1993 is an established grey fabrics manufacturer and grey fabrics exporter of woven grey fabrics and also manufactures Open End yarn from India. The Company is a successful textiles venture of Sahuwala Group of Companies, an established name in Indian business scenario.This composite unit is managed by a team of professionals. This Unit was established by industrialist Mr. V.R.Gupta, and his son Mr. Ajit Kumar Gupta in 1994. The reins of the Company were taken over by Mrs. Nidhi Gupta, in year 2003. The Company has since ventured into the business of trading in yarn and fabric. The manufacturing unit is based in Coimbatore, and the management is responsible for the day to day functioning of the enterprise.The Company has 20 nos. of high speed PICANOL DELTA Airjet weaving machines with pick insertion rate of 720 per minute for grey fabrics weaving. These are capable of producing wide variety of grey fabrics; can produce grey width from 52 inches upto grey width of 72 inches the typical GSM (weight in gms/sq mtr) varies from 190 to 450 grams/sq.mtr for grey fabrics. The typical qualities that Company manufacture the grey fabrics are Duck, Drill, Oxford, Plain Gabardine, Twill, Check and Satin. Other than 100% Cotton grey fabrics, it work with Polycotton, Poly Viscose, Denier weft. In addition, it run on job order conversion as well. In job order, the Company ran Chambray with double colour two colour check other than grey fabrics.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Flora Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Flora Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flora Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flora Textiles Ltd is ₹86.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flora Textiles Ltd is 13.93 and -13.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flora Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flora Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flora Textiles Ltd is ₹9 and ₹186.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Flora Textiles Ltd?

Flora Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.34%, 3 Years at 190.44%, 1 Year at 1370.00%, 6 Month at 446.06%, 3 Month at 53.35% and 1 Month at 12.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flora Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flora Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.53 %
Institutions - 8.00 %
Public - 36.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Flora Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

