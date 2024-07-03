SectorTextiles
Open₹144.1
Prev. Close₹147
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹144.1
Day's Low₹144.1
52 Week's High₹186.9
52 Week's Low₹9
Book Value₹-10.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.46
P/E13.93
EPS10.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.41
-18.48
-17.82
-18.36
Net Worth
-6.41
-12.48
-11.82
-9.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.14
0.34
0.27
0.69
yoy growth (%)
235.1
23.3
-60.36
-8.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.42
As % of sales
0
0
0
60.6
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.56
-0.48
-0.51
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-0.58
-0.13
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
235.1
23.3
-60.36
-8.81
Op profit growth
1,503.09
-164.64
55.97
-38.05
EBIT growth
3,884.33
-194.41
-116.11
-248.59
Net profit growth
-208.99
-0.12
75.55
-49.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nidhi Gupta
Independent Director
Inderchand Prajapathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirtishree Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Rohit Agarwal
Additional Director
Neha Thakkar
Additional Director
Ashutosh Biyani
Additional Director
Suvir Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Flora Textiles Ltd
Summary
Flora Textiles Limited, established in March, 1993 is an established grey fabrics manufacturer and grey fabrics exporter of woven grey fabrics and also manufactures Open End yarn from India. The Company is a successful textiles venture of Sahuwala Group of Companies, an established name in Indian business scenario.This composite unit is managed by a team of professionals. This Unit was established by industrialist Mr. V.R.Gupta, and his son Mr. Ajit Kumar Gupta in 1994. The reins of the Company were taken over by Mrs. Nidhi Gupta, in year 2003. The Company has since ventured into the business of trading in yarn and fabric. The manufacturing unit is based in Coimbatore, and the management is responsible for the day to day functioning of the enterprise.The Company has 20 nos. of high speed PICANOL DELTA Airjet weaving machines with pick insertion rate of 720 per minute for grey fabrics weaving. These are capable of producing wide variety of grey fabrics; can produce grey width from 52 inches upto grey width of 72 inches the typical GSM (weight in gms/sq mtr) varies from 190 to 450 grams/sq.mtr for grey fabrics. The typical qualities that Company manufacture the grey fabrics are Duck, Drill, Oxford, Plain Gabardine, Twill, Check and Satin. Other than 100% Cotton grey fabrics, it work with Polycotton, Poly Viscose, Denier weft. In addition, it run on job order conversion as well. In job order, the Company ran Chambray with double colour two colour check other than grey fabrics.
The Flora Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flora Textiles Ltd is ₹86.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Flora Textiles Ltd is 13.93 and -13.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flora Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flora Textiles Ltd is ₹9 and ₹186.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Flora Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.34%, 3 Years at 190.44%, 1 Year at 1370.00%, 6 Month at 446.06%, 3 Month at 53.35% and 1 Month at 12.47%.
