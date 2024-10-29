iifl-logo-icon 1
Flora Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

128.35
(-1.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Flora Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
FLORA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report by the statutory auditor on the same and to consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board meeting - Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting11 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
FLORA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AND APPORVE THE UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 ENCLOSED OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON TODAY AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
FLORA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the year and quarter ended 31.03.2024 along with the auditors report and to transact other business with the permission of the board AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
1.Withdrawal of the proposed scheme of arrangement with unsecured creditors of the company which was approved by the Directors at their Meeting held on 18th December, 2020 and 30th June, 2021,and intimate the same to BSE in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI [LODR] Regulations, 2015 as amended, read with applicable SEBI Circulars. 2. Authorizing the Practicing Company Secretary to file Change Request Form with the Registrar of Companies, for removing the disabled DIN 00915887 from the Signatory Details in the MCA and authorizing him to do needful in this regard. 3. Admission of the Companys Shares/securities in the Depository system of Central Depository Services (India) Limited to dematerialize form
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
FLORA TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2023 AND OTHER BUSINESS. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING TO DAY THE BOARD HAS APPROVED THE MATERIAL REALTED PARTY TRANSACTION IN CONNECTION WITH SALE OF ASSSET OF THE COMPANY TO M/s. NITHYA ESTATES AND DEVELOPERS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE MEMBERS. ENCLOSED DISCLOSURE UNDER REGULATION 30(6) OF LODR REGULATIONS. The Board has appointed Mr. Rahul Maheswari (DIN: 07084721) as an Additional Director (under the category of Independent Director) cum chairman of the Company and the Board has approved the reconstitution of the Committees. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

