Flora Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

135.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

8.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.41

-18.48

-17.82

-18.36

Net Worth

-6.41

-12.48

-11.82

-9.66

Minority Interest

Debt

6.34

12.82

12.42

11.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.07

0.34

0.6

1.6

Fixed Assets

0

0.58

0.67

0.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

0.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.37

Debtor Days

118.41

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.1

0.22

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.14

-0.09

-0.12

Creditor Days

38.4

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.23

-0.23

-0.23

Cash

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.1

Total Assets

-0.06

0.34

0.6

1.6

