Flora Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
8.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.41
-18.48
-17.82
-18.36
Net Worth
-6.41
-12.48
-11.82
-9.66
Minority Interest
Debt
6.34
12.82
12.42
11.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.07
0.34
0.6
1.6
Fixed Assets
0
0.58
0.67
0.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
0.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.37
Debtor Days
118.41
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.1
0.22
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.14
-0.09
-0.12
Creditor Days
38.4
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.23
-0.23
-0.23
Cash
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.1
Total Assets
-0.06
0.34
0.6
1.6
