Flora Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

144.1
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.56

-0.48

-0.51

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.2

-0.58

-0.13

-0.3

Other operating items

Operating

0.7

-1.14

-0.68

-0.63

Capital expenditure

-8.64

0.11

-0.06

-3.15

Free cash flow

-7.93

-1.02

-0.74

-3.78

Equity raised

-32.44

-31.4

-30.37

-29.78

Investing

0.07

0.53

-0.24

0.24

Financing

22.87

22.69

22.05

21.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.43

-9.2

-9.31

-11.56

