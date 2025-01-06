Flora Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.56
-0.48
-0.51
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.2
-0.58
-0.13
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
0.7
-1.14
-0.68
-0.63
Capital expenditure
-8.64
0.11
-0.06
-3.15
Free cash flow
-7.93
-1.02
-0.74
-3.78
Equity raised
-32.44
-31.4
-30.37
-29.78
Investing
0.07
0.53
-0.24
0.24
Financing
22.87
22.69
22.05
21.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.43
-9.2
-9.31
-11.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.