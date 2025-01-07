Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.14
0.34
0.27
0.69
yoy growth (%)
235.1
23.3
-60.36
-8.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.42
As % of sales
0
0
0
60.6
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
As % of sales
13.35
46.52
52.05
20.11
Other costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.21
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.89
37.22
78.94
27.15
Operating profit
0.88
0.05
-0.08
-0.05
OPM
77.75
16.25
-30.99
-7.87
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.51
-0.48
-0.47
Other income
0.25
0.01
0.09
0.27
Profit before tax
0.56
-0.48
-0.51
-0.29
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
0
6.46
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.56
-0.51
-0.51
-0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.56
-0.51
-0.51
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
-208.99
-0.12
75.55
-49.44
NPM
49.26
-151.45
-186.98
-42.21
