iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Flora Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

141.25
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Flora Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.14

0.34

0.27

0.69

yoy growth (%)

235.1

23.3

-60.36

-8.81

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.42

As % of sales

0

0

0

60.6

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

As % of sales

13.35

46.52

52.05

20.11

Other costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.21

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.89

37.22

78.94

27.15

Operating profit

0.88

0.05

-0.08

-0.05

OPM

77.75

16.25

-30.99

-7.87

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.51

-0.48

-0.47

Other income

0.25

0.01

0.09

0.27

Profit before tax

0.56

-0.48

-0.51

-0.29

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

0

6.46

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.56

-0.51

-0.51

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.56

-0.51

-0.51

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

-208.99

-0.12

75.55

-49.44

NPM

49.26

-151.45

-186.98

-42.21

Flora Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Flora Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.