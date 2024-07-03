Flora Textiles Ltd Summary

Flora Textiles Limited, established in March, 1993 is an established grey fabrics manufacturer and grey fabrics exporter of woven grey fabrics and also manufactures Open End yarn from India. The Company is a successful textiles venture of Sahuwala Group of Companies, an established name in Indian business scenario.This composite unit is managed by a team of professionals. This Unit was established by industrialist Mr. V.R.Gupta, and his son Mr. Ajit Kumar Gupta in 1994. The reins of the Company were taken over by Mrs. Nidhi Gupta, in year 2003. The Company has since ventured into the business of trading in yarn and fabric. The manufacturing unit is based in Coimbatore, and the management is responsible for the day to day functioning of the enterprise.The Company has 20 nos. of high speed PICANOL DELTA Airjet weaving machines with pick insertion rate of 720 per minute for grey fabrics weaving. These are capable of producing wide variety of grey fabrics; can produce grey width from 52 inches upto grey width of 72 inches the typical GSM (weight in gms/sq mtr) varies from 190 to 450 grams/sq.mtr for grey fabrics. The typical qualities that Company manufacture the grey fabrics are Duck, Drill, Oxford, Plain Gabardine, Twill, Check and Satin. Other than 100% Cotton grey fabrics, it work with Polycotton, Poly Viscose, Denier weft. In addition, it run on job order conversion as well. In job order, the Company ran Chambray with double colour two colour check other than grey fabrics.