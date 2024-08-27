|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|11 Aug 2024
|THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS OF THE COMPANY SHALL BE CLOSED FROM SATURDAY, THE 14TH SEP, 2024 TO FRIDAY, THE 20THS EP, 2024 [BOTH DAYS INCLUSIVE] FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE AGM Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Enclosed the 31st Annual General Meeting voting results along with Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Enclosed Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Enclosed the revised proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
