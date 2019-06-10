TO THE MEMBERS OF FLORENCE INVESTECH LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of FLORENCE INVESTECH LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements).

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financialstatements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone financialstatements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the standalone financialstatements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 st March, 2017 has been audited by other auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on 22 nd May, 2017.

Our Opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order ,2016 (‘the Order ‘),issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financialstatements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rules framed thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations financialposition in its financial its statements refer note no. 18(a) to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable loss. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For SINGHI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E B.K. Sipani Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 15th May, 2018 Membership No. 088926

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date on the other legal and regulatory requirements (Re: Florence Investech Limited)

(i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at regular interval. No material discrepancy was noticed on such verification.

c. The Company does not have any immovable properties during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(I) (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(ii) The Company has no inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan secured or unsecured to any companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information, explanations and representations provided by the management and based upon audit procedures performed, being an exempted non-banking financial company provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the company for the loans given & investments made. The company has not given any guarantees or security under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit during the year as covered under section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) a. According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Income-tax, Service tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues deducted/ accrued in the books with the appropriate authorities. As informed to us, employees’ state insurance, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax are not applicable to the Company. There was no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records, information and explanations given to us, there are no material disputed statutory dues in respect of sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or Income Tax except the followings:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 27.00 2007-08 ITAT Act, 1961 37.34 2009-10 Commissioner (Appeal) 1.77 2011-12 Commissioner (Appeal)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no dues to financial institutions, banks, Government and debenture holders. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or raised any term loan during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us ,no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given by the management, managerial remuneration has been paid/provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotments or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xiv) of the order are not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Report on the Internal Financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Florence Investech Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with ouraudit ofthe Company for the year ended on financial statements that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to as audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements of and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financialcontrols over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial assessing the risk that a material weakness exist, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financialreporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.