Florence Investech Ltd Merged Share Price

1,275.6
(-0.54%)
Jun 10, 2019|03:46:59 PM

Florence Investech Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,300

Prev. Close

1,282.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

1,321.95

Day's Low

1,272

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

469.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

424.77

P/E

30.14

EPS

42.32

Divi. Yield

1.96

Florence Investech Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Florence Investech Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Florence Investech Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:28 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Florence Investech Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3.33

3.33

3.33

3.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.96

159.5

146.06

118.19

Net Worth

152.29

162.83

149.39

121.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.1

2.57

5.21

1.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

15.55

14.5

14.81

34.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.55

14.5

14.81

34.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.02

0.01

0

View Annually Results

Florence Investech Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Florence Investech Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ashok Kumar Kinra

Independent Director

Pradeep Singh Lodha

Independent Director

Surendra Malhotra

Independent Director

Poonam Singh

Independent Director

Amar Singh Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Florence Investech Ltd Merged

Summary

JK Agri Genetics Ltd(JKAL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group is into Agri-Genetics business. The company originally incorporated as JK Agro Products Ltd on May 25, 1993 has changed its name to Roshni Agro Chemicals Ltd in 1998 and now to JK Agri Genetics Ltd. The business profile of the company consists of marketing hybrid seeds, research and development therein. The Agri-Genetics business of JK Industries Ltd(JKIL) was transferred to and vested in the company as a going concern basis effective from Sep 5, 2003(the appointed date of demerger being April 1, 2002).
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Florence Investech Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

