Open₹1,300
Prev. Close₹1,282.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹1,321.95
Day's Low₹1,272
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹469.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)424.77
P/E30.14
EPS42.32
Divi. Yield1.96
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3.33
3.33
3.33
3.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.96
159.5
146.06
118.19
Net Worth
152.29
162.83
149.39
121.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.1
2.57
5.21
1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
15.55
14.5
14.81
34.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.55
14.5
14.81
34.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.02
0.01
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ashok Kumar Kinra
Independent Director
Pradeep Singh Lodha
Independent Director
Surendra Malhotra
Independent Director
Poonam Singh
Independent Director
Amar Singh Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Florence Investech Ltd Merged
Summary
JK Agri Genetics Ltd(JKAL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group is into Agri-Genetics business. The company originally incorporated as JK Agro Products Ltd on May 25, 1993 has changed its name to Roshni Agro Chemicals Ltd in 1998 and now to JK Agri Genetics Ltd. The business profile of the company consists of marketing hybrid seeds, research and development therein. The Agri-Genetics business of JK Industries Ltd(JKIL) was transferred to and vested in the company as a going concern basis effective from Sep 5, 2003(the appointed date of demerger being April 1, 2002).
