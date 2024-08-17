Florence Investech Ltd Merged Summary

JK Agri Genetics Ltd(JKAL), a part of Hari Shankar Singhania Group is into Agri-Genetics business. The company originally incorporated as JK Agro Products Ltd on May 25, 1993 has changed its name to Roshni Agro Chemicals Ltd in 1998 and now to JK Agri Genetics Ltd. The business profile of the company consists of marketing hybrid seeds, research and development therein. The Agri-Genetics business of JK Industries Ltd(JKIL) was transferred to and vested in the company as a going concern basis effective from Sep 5, 2003(the appointed date of demerger being April 1, 2002).