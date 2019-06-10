iifl-logo-icon 1
Florence Investech Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

1,275.6
(-0.54%)
Jun 10, 2019|03:46:59 PM

Florence Investech Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

74.98%

74.98%

74.98%

74.98%

74.98%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

Non-Institutions

24.99%

24.99%

24.99%

24.99%

24.99%

Total Non-Promoter

25.01%

25.01%

25.01%

25.01%

25.01%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

