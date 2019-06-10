Florence Investech Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3.33
3.33
3.33
3.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.96
159.5
146.06
118.19
Net Worth
152.29
162.83
149.39
121.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
152.29
162.83
149.39
121.52
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
142.11
154.74
143.84
121.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.08
Networking Capital
9.83
7.71
5.45
0.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
10.18
8.02
6.2
1.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.31
-0.75
-0.75
Cash
0.33
0.36
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
152.29
162.83
149.38
121.49
