Florence Investech Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

1,275.6
(-0.54%)
Jun 10, 2019|03:46:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3.33

3.33

3.33

3.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.96

159.5

146.06

118.19

Net Worth

152.29

162.83

149.39

121.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

152.29

162.83

149.39

121.52

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

142.11

154.74

143.84

121.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.08

Networking Capital

9.83

7.71

5.45

0.26

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

10.18

8.02

6.2

1.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.31

-0.75

-0.75

Cash

0.33

0.36

0.04

0.03

Total Assets

152.29

162.83

149.38

121.49

