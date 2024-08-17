iifl-logo-icon 1
Florence Investech Ltd Merged Annually Results

1,275.6
(-0.54%)
Jun 10, 2019|03:46:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

15.55

14.5

14.81

34.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.55

14.5

14.81

34.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.02

0.01

0

Total Income

15.57

14.53

14.82

34.23

Total Expenditure

0.46

0.41

0.39

0.38

PBIDT

15.11

14.12

14.43

33.85

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

15.11

14.12

14.43

33.85

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.02

0.61

0.97

5.34

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.02

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

14.09

13.5

13.43

28.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.42

14.98

19.19

31.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.42

14.98

19.19

31.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

49.32

44.99

57.64

95.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

300

15

Equity

3.33

3.33

3.33

3.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

97.17

97.37

97.43

98.88

PBDTM(%)

97.17

97.37

97.43

98.88

PATM(%)

90.61

93.1

90.68

83.2

Florence Investech Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Florence Investech Ltd Merged

