Florence Investech Ltd Merged Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
15.55
14.5
14.81
34.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.55
14.5
14.81
34.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.02
0.01
0
Total Income
15.57
14.53
14.82
34.23
Total Expenditure
0.46
0.41
0.39
0.38
PBIDT
15.11
14.12
14.43
33.85
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
15.11
14.12
14.43
33.85
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.02
0.61
0.97
5.34
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.02
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
14.09
13.5
13.43
28.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.42
14.98
19.19
31.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.42
14.98
19.19
31.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
49.32
44.99
57.64
95.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
300
15
Equity
3.33
3.33
3.33
3.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
97.17
97.37
97.43
98.88
PBDTM(%)
97.17
97.37
97.43
98.88
PATM(%)
90.61
93.1
90.68
83.2
