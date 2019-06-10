Florence Investech Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.1
2.57
5.21
1.08
Other operating items
Operating
2.1
2.57
5.21
1.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.1
2.57
5.21
1.08
Equity raised
318.44
315.54
264.75
230.63
Investing
-12.63
10.9
22.72
10.22
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
9.98
9.98
0.5
0.5
Net in cash
317.9
339
293.18
242.43
