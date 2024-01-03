To

The Members of Fractal Industries Limited

(Formerly Known as Fractal Industries Limited Private Limited)

Gala 212, Bhullar Star Indl. Estate, Andheri Kurla Rd,

Andheri East, Mumbai City, Mumbai Maharashtra- 400072

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Fractal Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Fractal Industries Limited Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 25, and the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the period ended 31st March 25, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 25, and its profit/loss, and its cash flows for the period ended 31st March 25.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 25. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial Standalone statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters and there is no any Key Audit Matters which need to be reported.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the period ended 31st March, 25 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March25 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 25 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations as on 31st March, 2025. [Refer Note no 27(XVII)] to the financial Statements).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts Including derivative contracts for which there

were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 27(XVIII) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 27(XVIII) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatements.

v. Dividend has not been declared or paid during the year by the Company. Hence, compliance of the Section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(i) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Keyur Shah & Associates.

Chartered Accountant ^

FRN.: 333288

Partner

Membership No.:153774 Date: 05th September, 25

UDIN :25153774BMIOQK8228 Place: Ahmedabad

"Annexure A" Referred to in paragraph 1 of the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Fractal Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Fractal Industries Private Limited) on the Standalone Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March, 25

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. Property, Plant. Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets;

b. The Company has a program of verification property, plant and equipment so to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant, equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 11 on Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, Equipment and intangible Assets during the year ended 31st March 25. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding Benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988(as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1998(45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. Inventory :

a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements of current assets filed by the Company with such banks are generally in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. Loans/Advances/lrwestment given bv the Company:

a) The Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures carried out by us, in our opinion the investments made and guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. Loans to Directors & Investment bv the Company:

In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

v. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Cost records:

To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable.

vii. Statutory Dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax and Labour welfare fund, though there were no delay in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, there have been no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

viii. Unrecorded Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. Repayment of Loans:

a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has obtained term loans during the year and term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short-term basis for the long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. Utilization of IPO & FPO and Private Placement and Preferential issues:

a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer during the year.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible).

xi. Reporting of Fraud:

a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints Received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. Nidhi Company:

As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Related Party Transaction:

The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 28 to the standalone financial statements as required under Accounting Standard 18 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. Internal Audit

a) in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The Provisions of Internal Audit under section 138 is not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under Clause 3(xiv) (b) is not applicable.

xv. Non-Cash Transaction:

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. Register under RBI Act. 1934:

The company is not carrying any activities which require registration under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence the provisions para 3(xvi) (a) to (d) of the Order referred to in Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act does not apply to the company.

xvii. Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. Auditors resignation:

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. As informed to us there have been no issues, objections or concern raised by the said outgoing auditor.

xix. Financial Position:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one yearfrom the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that ail liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Corporate Social Responsibility:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting requirements under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable.

For Keyur Shah & Associates.

Chartered Accountants

FRN.: 333288W

Keyur Shah Partner

Membership No.: 153774

Date: 05th September, 25

UDIN: 25153774BMIOQK8228

place:

Ahmedabad

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Fractal Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Fractal Industries Private Limited) on the Standalone Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March, 25

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Fractal Industries Limited (Formerly Known as Fractal Industries Private Limited) (the Company) as at and for the period ended 31st March, 25, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued bythe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 25, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Keyur Shah & Associates.

Chartered Accountants/>

FRN.: 333288W

Partner

Membership No.: 153774

Date: 05th September, 25

UDIN:25153774BMIOQK8228

Place: Ahmedabad