Fractal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,954.5
|0
|2,01,060.33
|-174.44
|0.34
|10,431.76
|808.41
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
488.5
|17.89
|14,129.24
|169.95
|1.02
|2,451.91
|339.91
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
27.5
|31.61
|14,013.88
|42.26
|1.31
|1,565.8
|7.68
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
136.8
|32.04
|13,121.21
|147.73
|0.12
|1,843.23
|42.2
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
416.35
|0
|13,050.78
|2.22
|0.02
|60.17
|146.1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.