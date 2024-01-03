Fractal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.21
7.69
2.75
0.42
Net Worth
15.71
8.19
3.25
0.92
Minority Interest
Debt
27.61
21.88
10.5
-0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.32
30.07
13.75
0.7
Fixed Assets
11.14
11.01
3.46
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
32.06
18.95
10.3
0.57
Inventories
26.24
22.07
8.29
3.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.17
6.03
10.07
0.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.75
2.97
1.62
0.39
Sundry Creditors
-7.32
-11.14
-8.85
-3.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.97
-0.83
-0.15
Cash
0.05
0.06
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
43.31
30.07
13.77
0.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.