Fractal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.21

7.69

2.75

0.42

Net Worth

15.71

8.19

3.25

0.92

Minority Interest

Debt

27.61

21.88

10.5

-0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.32

30.07

13.75

0.7

Fixed Assets

11.14

11.01

3.46

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.04

0

0

Networking Capital

32.06

18.95

10.3

0.57

Inventories

26.24

22.07

8.29

3.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.17

6.03

10.07

0.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.75

2.97

1.62

0.39

Sundry Creditors

-7.32

-11.14

-8.85

-3.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-0.97

-0.83

-0.15

Cash

0.05

0.06

0.01

0.04

Total Assets

43.31

30.07

13.77

0.7

