In accordance with Articles of Association, unless otherwise determined in a general meeting of the Company and subject to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable rules, the number of Directors of the Company shall not be less than 3 and not more than 15. Our Company currently has 5 (Five) Directors on our Board, which includes 1 (One) Chairman and Managing Director, 1 (One) Executive Director. 1 (One) Non-Executive Director and 2 (Two) Independent Directors.

1. Mr. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal - Chairman & Managing Director 2. Mr. Vikas Tekriwal - Executive Director 3. Mr. Shiv Kumar Mittal - Non- Executive Director 4. Mr. Vipul Ratan - Independent Director 5. Ms. Neha Yogesh Khemka - Independent Director

Name Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal - Nested Brands Private Limited - Fractal Metal Industries Limited Liability Partnership DIN 01236376 Fathers Name Bishwanath Prasad Agrawal Address B-802, Tara Co-op Hsg. Soc., Saki Vihar Road, Opp L and T Gate No. 7, Powai, Sakinaka, Mumbai-400072, Maharashtra, India. Date of Birth July 30, 1973 Age 52 Years Designation Chairman & Managing Director Occupation Business Experience He is having an experience of more than twenty-two years in the Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Qualifications He has completed Part 1 of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Patna University. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 27, 2023, he was appointed as Executive Director and Manager with effect from April 27, 2023. Further, he resigned as the Manager of the Company with effect from April 08, 2025. Thereafter, pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on April 8, 2025, his designation was changed from Executive Director to Chariman & Managing Director with effect from April 25, 2025. Further, pursuant to approval of members in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, his appointment as Chairman & Managing Director was regularized. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of current term of office. He holds office for a period of 5 (Five) years from April 25, 2025 to April 24, 2030. 2. Name Vikas Tekriwal Nil DIN 11002218 Fathers Name Govind Prasad Tekriwal Address Opp- Pua Gali, Jhauganj, Nagla, Patna-800008, Bihar, India. Date of Birth February 09, 1977 Age 48 Years Designation Executive Director Occupation Business Experience He is having an experience of more than 14 years in the Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Qualifications He has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade from World Trade Institute. He has also completed Intermediate Examination held by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds Accounting Technician Certificate from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Pursuant to approval of Board of Directors in their meeting held on April 08, 2025 he was appointed as Executive Director, subject to approval of members in the General meeting. His appointment as an Executive Director was approved by the members in the Extraordinary General Meeting with effect from April 25, 2025. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of current term of office. He holds office with effect from April 25, 2025 and is liable to retire by rotation. 3. Name Shiv Kumar Mittal - HVAX Technologies Limited - Forgex Technologies Limited - Swift Technoplast Private Limited - Digilife Biz Solutions Private Limited - CFO Desk Services LLP - Picado Realty LLP DIN 02578461 Fathers Name Moti Lal Mittal Address A-1201 Bhagwati Eleganza, Plot 12, Sec-11, Ghansoli, Opp. Nmmt Bus Depot, Navi Mumbai, Thane - 400701, Maharasthra, India. Date of Birth January 01, 1978 Age 47 Years Designation Non-Executive Director Occupation Business Experience He has more than Twelve (12) years of experience in the financial services industry. Qualifications He is a Fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India. He has also completed Post Qualification Course in Information System Audit (ISA) from ICAI. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Pursuant to approval of Board of Directors in their meeting held on April 08, 2025, he was appointed as Non-Executive Director, subject to approval of members in the General meeting. Further, his appointment as a Non-Executive Director was approved by the members in the Extraordinary General Meeting with effect from April 25, 2025. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of current term of office. He holds office with effect from April 25, 2025 and is liable to retire by rotation. 4. Name Vipul Ratan Nil DIN 01757490 Fathers Name Vijay Ratan Address Choti Bazar, Jhanda Chowk, Kalvan Ganj, Banda - 210001, Uttar Pradesh, India. Date of Birth January 01, 1982 Age 43 Years Designation Non-Executive Independent Director Occupation Professional Experience He has fifteen (15) years of experience in the financial services industry. Qualifications He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and holds the degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Awadhesh Pratap Singh Vishwavidyalaya, Rewa, M.P. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Pursuant to approval of Board of Directors in their meeting held on April 08, 2025 he was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director, subject to approval of members in the General meeting. Further, his appointment as a Non-Executive Independent Director was approved by the members in the Extraordinary General Meeting with effect from April 25, 2025. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of He holds office for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from April 25, 2025 to April 24, 2030 and is not liable to retire by rotation. current term of office. 5. Name Neha Yogesh Khemka Nil DIN 11077887 Fathers Name Kamalkumar Nathmal Agrawal Address 501, Park Residency Chs Ltd, Upper Govind Nagar, Near Poddar School, Malad East, Borivali-400097, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Date of Birth June 12, 1984 Age 41 years Designation Non-Executive Independent Director Occupation Professional Experience No Experience on record. Qualifications She is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and holds the degree of Bachelor of Commerce from University of Mumbai. Nationality Indian Date of Appointment Pursuant to approval of Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 31, 2025 she was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director, subject to approval of members in the General meeting. Further, her appointment as a Non-Executive Independent Director was approved by the members in the Extraordinary General Meeting with effect from June 07, 2025. Term of Appointment and date of expiration of current term of office. She holds office for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from June 07, 2025 to June 06, 2030 and is not liable to retire by rotation.

Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal

Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal, aged 52 years, Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He has completed Part 1 of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Patna University. He is having an experience of more than 22 (twenty-two) years in Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. He overlooks production, accounts and marketing department in the Company.

Vikas Tekriwal

Vikas Tekriwal, aged 48 years, is an Executive Director of our Company. He has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade from World Trade Institute. He has also completed Intermediate Examination held by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds Accounting Technician Certificate from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is having an experience of more than 14 (fourteen) years in Apparel manufacturing industry. He manages Warehouse & Supply Chain Department of the Company.

Shiv Kumar Mittal

Shiv Kumar Mittal, aged 47 years is a Non-Executive Director of our Company. He is a Fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and has completed Post Qualification Course in Information System Audit (ISA) from ICAI. He has more than 12 (twelve) years of experience in the financial services industry.

Vipul Ratan

Vipul Ratan, aged 43 years is a Non-Executive Independent Director of our Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Awadhesh Pratap Singh Vishwavidyalaya, Rewa, M.P. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant by profession. He has an experience of Fifteen (15) years in financial services industry.

Neha Yogesh Khemka

Neha Yogesh Khemka, aged 41 years is a Non-Executive Independent Director of our Company. She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from University of Mumbai.

As on the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

A. None of the above-mentioned Directors are on the RBI List of wilful defaulters or Fraudulent Borrowers.

B. None of the Promoters, persons forming part of our Promoter Group, our directors or persons in control of our Company or our Company are debarred from accessing the capital market by SEBI.

C. None of the Promoters, Directors or persons in control of our Company, has been or is involved as a promoter, director or person in control of any other company, which is debarred from accessing the capital market under any order or directions made by SEBI or any other regulatory authority.

D. None of our Directors are/were director of any company whose shares were delisted from any stock exchange(s) up to the date of filling of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

E. None of Promoters or Directors of our Company are a fugitive economic offender.

F. None of our Directors are/were director of any company whose shares were suspended from trading by stock exchange(s) or under any order or directions issued by the stock exchange(s)/ SEBI/ other regulatory authority in the last five years.

There is no relationship between any of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of our Company.

There is no arrangement or understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which any of the above-mentioned Directors was selected as director or member of senior management.

Our Company has not entered into any service contracts with our Directors, which provide for benefits upon the termination of their employment.

Pursuant to a special resolution passed at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on August 19, 2025 and pursuant to provisions of Section 180(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to borrow monies from time to time, any sum or sums of money on such security and on such terms and conditions as the Board may deem fit, notwithstanding that the money to be borrowed together with the money already borrowed by our Company may exceed in the aggregate, its paid up capital and free reserves and security premium (apart from temporary loans obtained / to be obtained from bankers in the ordinary course of business), provided that the outstanding principal amount of such borrowing at any point of time shall not exceed in the aggregate of Rs. 100 Crores.

Name Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Designation Chairman and Managing Director Name Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on April 8, 2025, his designation was changed from Executive Director to Chairman & Managing Director with effect from April 25, 2025. Date of Appointment/ Change in Designation Further, pursuant to approval of members in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, his appointment as Chairman & Managing Director was regularized. Period 5 (Five) years with effect from April 25, 2025. Salary Upto Rs. 75,00,000/- per annum. Bonus Perquisite/Benefits Commission Nil Compensation/ remuneration paid during the F.Y. 2024-25 Rs. 36,00,000/-

Currently, Our Company does not have any bonus or profit-sharing plan for our Directors.

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there is no contingent or deferred compensation payable to our Directors which does not form a part of their remuneration.

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, no remuneration is paid or payable to our directors by our subsidiary or associate Company.

Pursuant to resolution passed by our Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 20, 2025, our Non-Executive and Independent Directors are entitled to receive sitting fees of Rs. 1,000 for every meeting of the Board of Directors/Committee Meeting attended by them.

The shareholding of our directors as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are as follows:

Sr. Name of Directors No. No. of Equity Shares held Designation 1. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal 52,25,000 Chairman & Managing Director 2. Vikas Tekriwal 11 Executive Director 3. Shiv Kumar Mittal 23,650 Non-Executive Director 4. Vipul Ratan Nil Independent Director 5. Neha Yogesh Khemka Nil Independent Director

All the Executive directors of our Company may be deemed to be interested to the extent of fees, payable to them for attending meetings of the Board or Committee if any as well as to the extent of other remuneration and/or reimbursement of expenses payable to them as per the applicable laws.

Our Independent Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of sitting fees payable to them for attending meetings of our Board and committees thereof, the re-imbursement of expenses payable to them, as approved by our Board.

Our Directors may also be deemed to be interested to the extent of Equity Shares held by them and their immediate relatives in our Company and also to the extent of any dividend payable to them and other distributions in respect of such shareholding in our Company. For details regarding the shareholding of our Directors in our Company, please see "Capital Structure" and "Our Management" beginning on page 68 and 193 respectively.

Our Directors may be deemed to be interested in the contracts, transactions, agreements/ arrangements entered into or to be entered into by our Company with any entity which is promoted by them or in which they are members, or in which they hold directorships or any partnership firm in which they are partners in the ordinary course of business. For further details, please see "Annexure 31 - Related Party Transactions" in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on page 215 and "Our Promoter and Promoter Group" beginning on page 209.

Executive Director is interested to the extent of remuneration paid to them for services rendered to the company.

Except as stated under "Annexure 31 - Related Party Transactions" under Chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on page 215 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our company has not entered into any contracts, agreements or arrangements during the preceding two years from the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus in which our directors are interested directly or indirectly.

Interest of our Directors in the promotion/formation of our Company

Except for Mr. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal, none of our Directors were involved in the promotion and formation of our Company.

Interest as Creditor of our Company

Our Company has not availed loans from Directors of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Interest of our Directors in property

None of our Directors are interested in any property acquired or proposed to be acquired of our Company.

Other interest

No sum has been paid or agreed to be paid to our Directors or to any firms or companies in which they may be partners or members respectively, in cash or shares or otherwise by any person either to induce him / her to become, or to qualify him/ her as, a Director, or otherwise for services rendered by him/ her or by such firm or company, in connection with the promotion or formation of our Company.

Except mentioned below, none of our directors have not been associated with any company that has been struck-off by the registrar of companies or the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Name of the Director Designation Name of the companies Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director Inmos Overseas Private Limited Unifying Fashion Conclave Private Limited Shiv Kumar Mittal Non-Executive Director SSTS Processors and Suppliers Private Limited

CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS

Name of Director Date of Event Nature of Event Reason for the changes in the Board of Director Neha Yogesh Khemka June 07, 2025 Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on June 07, 2025, he was appointed as Executive Director with effect from June 07, 2025. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal April 25, 2025 Change in Designation Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, his designation was changed from Executive Director to Chairman and Managing Director with effect from April 25, 2025 for a period of 5 (five) years from April 25, 2025 to April 24, 2030. Anoop Kumar Agarwal April 25, 2025 Resignation Resignation from the post of Executive Director with effect from April 26, 2025 due to restructuring of Board. Priti Pankaj Agrawal April 25, 2025 Resignation Resignation from the post of Executive Director with effect from April 26, 2025 due to restructuring of Board. Vikas Tekriwal April 25, 2025 Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, he was appointed as Executive Director with effect from April 25, 2025. Shiv Kumar Mittal April 25, 2025 Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, he was appointed as Non-Executive Director with effect from April 25, 2025. Vipul Ratan April 25, 2025 Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, he was appointed as Independent Director with effect from April 25, 2025 for a period of 5 (five) years from April 25, 2025 to April 24, 2030. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal April 27, 2023 Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on April 27, 2023, he was appointed as Executive Director and Manager with effect from April 27, 2023. Pratik Pankaj Agrawal March 28, 2023 Resignation Resignation from the post of Executive Director with effect from March 21, 2023 due to inability to devote time for the affairs of the Company. Pratik Pankaj Agrawal October 28, 2022 Appointment Pursuant to approval of members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2022, he was appointed as Executive Director with effect from October 28, 2022.

In additions to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Corporate Governance, provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations will be applicable to our company immediately up on the listing of Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges.

As on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, as our Company is coming with an issue in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the requirements specified in regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to our Company, although we require to comply with requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable. In spite of certain regulations and schedules of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to our Company, our Company endeavours to comply with the good Corporate Governance and accordingly certain exempted regulations have been compiled by our Company.

Our Company has complied with the corporate governance requirement, particularly in relation to appointment of independent directors including woman director on our Board, constitution of an Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Our Board functions either on its own or through committees constituted thereof, to oversee specific operational areas.

Composition of Board of Directors

Currently our Board consists of 5 (Five) Directors, which includes 1 (One) Chairman and Managing Director, 1 (One) Executive Director. 1 (One) Non-Executive Director and 2 (Two) Independent Directors.

Composition of Board of Directors is set forth in the below mentioned table:

Sr. No. Name of Directors Designation Status DIN 1. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Chairman and Managing Director Executive 01236376 2. Vikas Tekriwal Executive Director Executive 11002218 3. S hiv Kumar Mittal Non-Executive Director Non-Executive 02578461 4. Vipul Ratan Independent Director Non-Executive 01757490 5. Neha Yogesh Khemka Independent Director Non-Executive 11077887

Constitution of Committees

Our company has constituted the following Committees of the Board;

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Details of composition, terms of reference etc. of each of the above committees are provided hereunder:

1. Audit Committee:

The Board of Directors of our Company has, in pursuance to provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as applicable, in its meeting held on August 20, 2025, constituted Audit Committee.

The constitution of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Nature of Directorship Neha Yogesh Khemka Chairman Independent Director Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Member Chairman and Managing Director Vipul Ratan Member Independent Director

Terms of Reference

The Role of Audit Committee not limited to but includes:

1. The recommendation for the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor, their remuneration and fixation of terms of appointment of the Auditors of the Company;

2. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

3. Examination of financial statement and auditors report thereon including interim financial result before submission to the Board of Directors for approval, with particular reference to;

a. Matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the Boards Report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

f. Disclosure of any related party transactions;

g. Qualifications in the draft audit report.

4. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the Company with related parties;

Provided that the Audit Committee may make omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered in to by the Company subject to such conditions provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof; Provided further that in case of transaction, other than transactions referred to in section 188 of Companies Act 2013 or any subsequent modification(s) or amendment(s) thereof, and where Audit Committee does not approve the transaction, it shall make its recommendations to the Board;

Provided also that in case any transaction involving any amount not exceeding one crore rupees is entered into by a director or officer of the company without obtaining the approval of the Audit Committee and it is not ratified by the Audit Committee within three months from the date of the transaction, such transaction shall be voidable at the option of the Audit Committee,

5. Reviewing, with the management, and monitoring the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the Offer Document/Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus/ notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

6. Scrutiny of Inter-corporate loans and investments;

7. consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the histed entity and its shareholders;

8. Reviewing and discussing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

9. To review the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism, in case the same is existing;

10. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, where ever it is necessary;

11. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems and reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems.

12. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit and discussion with internal auditors any significant findings and follow up there on.

13. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as postaudit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

14. approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors,

15. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors.

16. Approval of Appointment of CFO (i.e. -the whole-time finance director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience & background, etc. of the candidate.

17. Carrying out any other function as assigned by the Board of Directors & other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time.

Review of Information

i. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

ii. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

iii. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

iv. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Internal Auditor.

Powers of Committee

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

ii. To seek information from any employee;

iii. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

iv. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary.

Quorum

The quorum of the meeting of the Audit Committee shall be one third of total members of the Audit Committee or 2, whichever is higher, subject to minimum two Independent Director shall be present at the Meeting.

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Board of Directors of our Company has, in pursuance to provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, as applicable, in its meeting held on August 20, 2025, constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Nature of Directorship Vipul Ratan Chairman Independent Director Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Member Chairman and Managing Director Neha Yogesh Khemka Member Independent Director

Terms of Reference

Redressal of shareholders and investors complaints, including and in respect of:

i. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the company including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc;

ii. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

iii. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

iv. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company;

v. Such other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time.

Quorum and Meetings

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall meet atleast once in a year. The quorum shall be one third of total members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee or 2 members, whichever is higher.

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Board of Directors of our Company has, in pursuance to provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement)

Regulations, 2015, as applicable, in its meeting held on August 20, 2025, constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Name of the Directors Designation Nature of Directorship Neha Yogesh Khemka Chairman Independent Director Shiv Kumar Mittal Member Non-Executive Director Vipul Ratan Member Independent Director

Terms of reference

Role of Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall include but not limited to: -

i. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

ii. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director The person recommended to the Board for appointment an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

- use the services of an external agencies, if required;

- consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

- Consider the time commitments of the candidates.

iii. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

iv. To ensure that the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

v. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance;

vi. recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management;

vii. Such other matters as may be required by any statutory, contractual or other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee from time to time.

Quorum and Meetings

The Committee is required to meet at least once in a year. The quorum necessary for a meeting of the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee is one third of total members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or 2 members,

whichever is higher.

In addition to Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director, whose details are provided under the section titled "Brief Profile of our Directors" in the chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page 193 the details of our other Key Managerial Personnel is as follows:

Name, Designati Dn and Date of Joining Qualification Previous Employment Remuneration paid in F.Y. 2024-25 (Rs. in Lakhs) Name Anoop Kumar Agarwal He has completed 2nd year of Bachelor of Commerce from Ravenshaw University, Odisha. Fractal Fashion 5,73,000 Designation Chief Financial Officer Date of Appointment April 26, 2025 Overall Experience He is having an experience of more than 19 years in the field of Accounts and Finance. Name Kruti Parshwa Shah She holds a degree of Master of Business Administration from Gujarat University. She is also a Company Secretary from The Institute of Company Secretaries of India EAGLE Amravati Chikhli NH-6 PKG-II Private Limited Nil Designation Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Date of Appointment July 01, 2025 Overall Experience She is having an experience of more than 1 year in the secretarial and compliance matters.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT IN OUR COMPANY The details of our Senior Management Personnel is as follows: Name, Designati Dn and Date of Joining Qualification Previous Employment Remuneration paid in F.Y. 2024-25 (Rs. in Lakhs) Name Arti OmprakashVarma Higher Secondary Certificate Examination from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune. Fractal Metal Industries LLP 3.88 Designation Supply Chain Manager Date of Appointment April 26, 2025 Overall Experience She has more than 5 years of experience working in the logistics. Name Vijay Prabhakar Shinde Bachelor of Commerce from Institute of Technology and Management Studies. Fractal Fashion 8.82 Designation Production Head Date of Appointment January 01, 2021 Overall Experience He has over 3 years of experience in apparel manufacturing industry. Name Saumar Jyoti Sharma No Education on record. Camaro Jeans N.A. Designation Brand Manager Date of Appointment June 16, 2025 Overall Experience He has more than 7 years of experience in marketing.

CHANGES IN THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Except as mentioned below, there are no other changes in the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel in the last three years preceding the date of filing this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

Name of Key Managerial Personnel/ Senior Managerial Personnel Date of Event Nature of Event Reason for the changes Kruti Parshwa Shah July 01, 2025 Appointment Appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from July 01, 2025. Anoop Kumar Agarwal April 26, 2025 Appointment Appointed as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from April 26, 2025. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal April 25, 2025 Resignation Resignation from the post of Manager with effect from April 08, 2025 due to restructuring of Board. Arti OmprakashVarma April 26, 2025 Appointment Appointed as a Supply Chain Manager of the Company with effect from April 26, 2025. Saumar Jyoti Sharma June 16, 2025 Appointment Appointed as a Brand Manager of the Company with effect from June 16, 2025.

BONUS OR PROFIT-SHARING PLAN FOR THE KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Currently, our Company does not have any bonus or profit-sharing plan for our Key Managerial personnel and Senior Management.

PAYMENT OF BENEFIT TO OFFICERS OF OUR COMPANY (NON-SALARY RELATED)

No amount or benefit (non-salary related) was paid or given to our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management, within the two (2) preceding years or is intended to be paid or given to our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management, other than in the ordinary course of employment.

STATUS OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

All the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management mentioned above are on the payrolls of our Company as permanent employees.

ARRANGEMENTS AND UNDERSTANDING WITH MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS, CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS OR OTHERS

There is no arrangement / understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others pursuant to which any of the above-mentioned personnel have been recruited.

SERVICE CONTRACTS WITH OUR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management are governed by the terms of their respective employment letters / resolutions of our Board on their terms of appointment. None of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management have entered into a service contract with our Company, entitling them to any benefits upon termination of employment.

Except for applicable statutory benefits, none of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management would receive any benefits on their retirement or on termination of their employment with our Company

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there is no contingent or deferred compensation payable to our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management that does not form part of their remuneration.

The rate of attrition of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is not high in comparison to the industry in which we operate.

As on the date of filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our company does not have any ESOP Scheme for its employees.

Our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management do not have any interest in our Company other than (i) as stated in "Annexure 31 - Related Party Transations" in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on page 215, respectively; or (ii) to the extent of remuneration or benefits to which they are entitled to as per their terms of appointment and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them during the ordinary course of business. The Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management may also be deemed to be interested to the extent of dividend payable to them and other distributions in respect of Equity Shares held by them in our Company.

For details of unsecured loan taken from or given to our Directors/KMPs/SMPs and for details of transaction entered by them in the past see "Annexure 31 - Related Party Transactions" in the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on page 215.

Except as disclosed below, none of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management hold any Equity Shares of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Sr. No. Name of Key Management Personnel/ Senior Management No. Equity Shares held Category/ Status 1. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal 52,25,000 Chairman & Managing Director

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTERS GROUP

Promoters of Our Company are:

1. Mr. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal

2. Mrs. Priti Pankaj Agrawal

For details of the Capital build-up of our Promoters in our Company, see chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page no. 68 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

The details of our Promoters are as follows:

PANKAJ BISHWANATH AGRAWAL Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal, aged 52 years, is the Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He has completed Part 1 of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Patna University. He is having an experience of more than twenty-two (22) years in the Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. He overlooks production, accounts and marketing department in the Company. Date of Birth July 30, 1973 Age 52 Years PAN ABMPA0824F Educational Qualification He has completed Part 1 of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Patna University. Experience in Business/Employment He is having an experience of more than twenty-two (22) years in the Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Present Residential Address B-802, Tara Co-op Hsg. Soc., Saki Vihar Road, Opp L and T Gate No. 7, Powai, Sakinaka, Mumbai-400072, Maharashtra, India. Position/posts held in the past Pursuant to approval of members in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 27, 2023, he was appointed as Executive Director and Manager with effect from April 27, 2023. Further, he resigned as the Manager of the Company with effect from April 08, 2025. Thereafter, pursuant to the approval of Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held on April 8, 2025, his designation was changed from Executive Director to Chairman & Managing Director with effect from April 25, 2025. Further, pursuant to approval of members in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, his appointment as Chairman & Managing Director was regularized. Directorship/ Designated Partnership held 1. Nested Brands Private Limited 2. Fractal Metal Industries Limited Liability Partnership Other Ventures Fractal Fashion Pankaj Agrawal & Sons HUF MRS. PRITI PANKAJ AGRAWAL Priti Pankaj Agrawal, aged 51 years, is the Promoter of our Company. She has completed Intermediate Examination in Science from Bihar Intermediate Education Council, Patna. She is having an experience of 22 years in the Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. She overlooks HR and Administration Department in the Company. Date of Birth August 14, 1974 Age 51 Years PAN ADTPA5679B Educational Qualification She has completed Intermediate Examination in Science from Bihar Intermediate Education Council, Patna. Experience in Business/Employment She is having an experience of 22 years in the Supply Chain Management and Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Present Residential Address B-802, Tara CHS, Saki Vihar Road, Opp L and T Gate No. 7, Powai, Mumbai-400072, Maharashtra, India. Position/posts held in the past She was appointed as the First Director of the Company from January 09, 2020. She resigned as the Director of the Company with effect from April 26, 2025. Directorship/ Designated Partnership held 1. Fractal Metal Industries Limited Liability Partnership Other Ventures -

We declare and confirm that the details of the permanent account numbers, bank account numbers, passport numbers, Aadhar card number and driving license numbers of our Promoters are being submitted along with filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Stock Exchange on which the specified securities are proposed to be listed.

There has been no change in control of our Company since incorporation immediately preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as stated in the chapter titled "Statement of Financial Indebtedness" and "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page no. 267 and 215 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus respectively, our Promoters has not given any material guarantee to any third party with respect to the Equity Shares as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters are interested in our Company to the extent of their shareholding and directorship in our Company and the dividend declared, if any, by our Company. Our Promoters may also be deemed to be interested to the extent of Equity Shares held by them and their immediate relatives in our Company and also to the extent of any dividend payable to them and other distributions in respect of the said Equity Shares in our Company. For details regarding the shareholding of our Promoters in our Company, see the chapter titled "Capital Structure" on page 68 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

None of our Promoters have any interest in our Company except to the extent of compensation payable paid, and reimbursement of expenses (if applicable) and to the extent of any equity shares held by them or their relatives and associates or held by the companies, firms and trusts in which they are interested as director, member, partner, and / or trustee, and to the extent of benefits arising out of such shareholding.

For further details please see the chapter titled "Capital Structure", "Restated Financial Statements" and "Our Management" beginning on page no. 68, 215 and 193 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as stated otherwise in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, we have not entered into any contract, agreements or arrangements in which our Promoters is directly or indirectly interested and no payments have been made to them in respect of the contracts, agreements or arrangements which are proposed to be made with them including the properties purchased by our Company other than in the normal course of business. For further details, please refer the chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page no. 215 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Further, our Promoters may be deemed to be interested to the extent of the payments made by our Company, if any, to the Group entities and payment to be made by our Company to the Group Entities. For the payments that are made by our Company to certain Group entities, please refer "Annexure 31 - Related Party Transations " under chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on Page No. 215 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest of Promoters in the Promotion of our Company

Our Company is currently promoted by the promoters in order to carry on its present business. Our Promoters are interested in our Company to the extent of their shareholding and directorship in our Company and the dividend declared, if any, by our Company.

Interest of Promoters in the Property of our Company

Our Promoters has confirmed that they does not have any interest in any property acquired by our Company within three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus except as mentioned under the chapter titled "Business Overview" and "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page no. 138 and 215 respectively, of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as stated in "Annexure 31 - Related Party Transations " under chapter titled "Restated Financial Statement" beginning on Page No. 215 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there has been no payment of benefits to our Promoters in the two years preceding the filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Further, our Company may enter into transaction with or make payment of benefit to the Promoters Directors or Promoters Group, towards remunerations as decided by Board of Directors.

Our Company and Promoter confirm that they have not been declared as wilful defaulters or Fraudulent Borrowers by the RBI or by any other government authority and there are no violations of securities laws committed by them in the past or are currently pending against them or restraining period are continued.

Further, our Promoter, Promoters Group or Directors have not been directly or indirectly, debarred from accessing the capital market or have not been restrained by any regulatory authority, directly or indirectly from acquiring the securities.

Additionally, our Promoter, Promoters Group or Directors do not have direct or indirect relation with the companies, its Promoters and Whole-time Director, which are compulsorily delisted by any recognized stock exchange or the companies which is debarred from accessing the capital market by the Board.

Also, Our Promoters has not been declared as fugitive economic offenders under the provisions of Section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

We and our Promoter, Group Entities, and Companies promoted by the Promoter confirm that:

- No material regulatory or disciplinary action has been taken by a stock exchange or regulatory authority in the past one year against us; and

- There are no defaults in respect of payment of interest and/or principal to the debenture/bond/fixed deposit holders, banks, FIs during the past three years.

The details of outstanding litigation including its nature and status are disclosed in the section titled "Outstanding Litigation and Material Developments " beginning on Page No. 287 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoter has not disassociated himself from any Company or Firm during the preceding three years.

Our Promoter is not related to any of our Companys directors within the meaning of Section 2 (77) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In addition to our Promoter named above, the following individuals and entities form a part of the Promoters Group: a. Natural persons who are part of our Individual Promoter Group:

Relationship with Promoter Mr. Pankaj Bishwanath Agrawal Mrs. Priti Pankaj Agrawal Father Late Bishwanath Prasad Late Gopal Prasad Agarwal Mother Sumitra Devi Meena Devi Agrawal Spouse Priti Agrawal Pankaj Agrawal Brother(s) Deepak Agrawal Bharat Kumar Sumit Amit Agrawal Sister(s) Archana Singhania Sunita Devi Saraf Punam Mohanka Neha Agrawal Son(s) Pratik Agrawal Pratik Agrawal Daughter(s) Pranjali Agrawal Pranjali Agrawal Father-in-Law Late Gopal Prasad Agarwal Late Bishwanath Prasad Mother-in-Law Meena Devi Agrawal Sumitra Devi Brother-in-Law Bharat Kumar Sumit Amit Agrawal Deepak Agrawal Sister-in-Law Punam Mohanka Neha Agrawal Archana Singhania Sunita Devi Saraf

b. Companies related to our Promoter Company: Not Applicable as our Promoters is not Company.

Nature of Relationship Name of Entities Subsidiary or holding company of Promoter Company. Not Applicable Any Body corporate in which promoter (Body Corporate) holds 20% or more of the equity share capital or which holds 20% or more of the equity share capital of the promoter (Body Corporate). Not Applicable c. Companies, Proprietary concerns, HUFs related to our Promoters Nature of Relationship Name of Entities Any Body Corporate in which twenty percent or more of the equity share capital is held by promoters or an immediate relative of the promoters or a firm or HUF in which promoters or any one or more of his immediate relatives are a member. Sociohub Private Limited Fractal Metal Industries LLP Sociocred Private Limited Beyondedge International Private Limited Dancefit Global Private Limited Stuho Community Private Limited Glamsham Network Private Limited Dadijee Sales Private Limited Nature of Relationship Name of Entities SPD Snacks Industries LLP Pankaj Agrawal and Sons HUF Any Body corporate in which Body Corporate as provided above holds twenty percent or more of the equity share capital. - Any Hindu Undivided Family or Firm in which the aggregate shareholding of the promoters and his immediate relatives is equal to or more than twenty percent. Riddhi Siddhi Enterprises Fractal Fashion Swastik Sales Corporation Bhagya Laxmi International Global Marketing

d. Person whose shareholding is aggregated under the heading "Shareholding of the Promoters Group"

NAME OF ENTITIES / PERSON Mr. Vikas Tekriwal

For further details on our Group Companies refer Chapter titled "Information with respect to Group Companies/Entities" beginning on page no. 306 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

SHAREHOLDING OF THE PROMOTER GROUP IN OUR COMPANY

For details of the shareholding of our Promoters and members of our Promoter Group as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and lock-in of Promoters shareholding (including Promoters contribution), refer Chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page no. 68 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.