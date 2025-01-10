Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
15.78
15.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.95
21.5
21.36
21.15
Net Worth
37.73
37.28
37.14
36.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0
82.5
82.5
82.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.73
119.78
119.64
119.43
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.26
12.02
11.91
7.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.77
-9.17
-4.11
-0.24
Inventories
5.28
4.23
0.76
0.85
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.79
2.85
1.57
0.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.83
1.84
1.83
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.65
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-17.44
-8.27
-2.62
Cash
1.09
0.21
0.08
2.69
Total Assets
21.12
3.06
7.88
10.13
