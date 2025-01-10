iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

17.4
(-3.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

15.78

15.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.95

21.5

21.36

21.15

Net Worth

37.73

37.28

37.14

36.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0

82.5

82.5

82.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.73

119.78

119.64

119.43

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.26

12.02

11.91

7.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.77

-9.17

-4.11

-0.24

Inventories

5.28

4.23

0.76

0.85

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.79

2.85

1.57

0.62

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.83

1.84

1.83

0.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.65

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-17.44

-8.27

-2.62

Cash

1.09

0.21

0.08

2.69

Total Assets

21.12

3.06

7.88

10.13

Franklin Leasing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.