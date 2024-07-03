Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹18
Prev. Close₹18.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹18
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹949.8
52 Week's Low₹10.72
Book Value₹23.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.41
P/E151.08
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
15.78
15.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.95
21.5
21.36
21.15
Net Worth
37.73
37.28
37.14
36.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ramesh Dalmia
Independent Director
Sunitha Gupta
Independent Director
Jagdev Yadav
Independent Director
Barun Naskar
Additional Director
Jagannath Jha
Whole Time Director
Mahesh Kumar Dalmia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated as Franklin Leasing and Finance Private Limited on March 16, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956, in Delhi. Subsequently, the Company became the Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2014 by RoC, Delhi. The Company is primarily a NBFC Company under registration with RBI and is engaged primarily in financial service business of advancing loans and investing/trading in securities.
The Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹28.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is 151.08 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹10.72 and ₹949.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.96%, 3 Years at 37.33%, 1 Year at 77.57%, 6 Month at 24.69%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at -98.05%.
