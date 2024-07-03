iifl-logo-icon 1
Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

18
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open18
  Day's High18
  52 Wk High949.8
  Prev. Close18.13
  Day's Low18
  52 Wk Low 10.72
  Turnover (lac)0.72
  P/E151.08
  Face Value10
  Book Value23.9
  EPS0.12
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.41
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

18

Prev. Close

18.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.72

Day's High

18

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

949.8

52 Week's Low

10.72

Book Value

23.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.41

P/E

151.08

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.97%

Non-Promoter- 1.08%

Institutions: 1.07%

Non-Institutions: 71.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

15.78

15.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.95

21.5

21.36

21.15

Net Worth

37.73

37.28

37.14

36.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

No Record Found

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ramesh Dalmia

Independent Director

Sunitha Gupta

Independent Director

Jagdev Yadav

Independent Director

Barun Naskar

Additional Director

Jagannath Jha

Whole Time Director

Mahesh Kumar Dalmia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated as Franklin Leasing and Finance Private Limited on March 16, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956, in Delhi. Subsequently, the Company became the Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2014 by RoC, Delhi. The Company is primarily a NBFC Company under registration with RBI and is engaged primarily in financial service business of advancing loans and investing/trading in securities.
Company FAQs

What is the Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹28.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is 151.08 and 0.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹10.72 and ₹949.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.96%, 3 Years at 37.33%, 1 Year at 77.57%, 6 Month at 24.69%, 3 Month at 9.55% and 1 Month at -98.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.98 %
Institutions - 1.08 %
Public - 71.95 %

