Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

17.4
(-3.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Franklin Leasing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation) We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of M/s. Franklin Leasing & Finance Limited scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at Registered Office of the Company to Inter-alia transact the following matters: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended as on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Please take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking You. Yours Faithfully For Franklin Leasing & Finance Limited Rashmi Bhagat Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Kindly take note of the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please take the same on records. Kindly take the same on records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take the same on record. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please take the same on your records. Kindly take the same on record. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To rescind the earlier resolution passed in the Board Meeting dated 30th March 2024 Saturday at 12:30 p.m. 2. To consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Akhil Agarwal Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of Shikha Singhal & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/04/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take note of the same on your record. Kindly take the same on record. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)

Franklin Leasing: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

