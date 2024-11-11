Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024

Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 to consider and approve:

1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Half Year ended as on 30th September 2024.
2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024

Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024

Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Board Meeting 21 May 2024

Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024.

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024

Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 to consider and approve:

1. To rescind the earlier resolution passed in the Board Meeting dated 30th March 2024 Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
2. To consider and approve the Appointment of Mr. Akhil Agarwal Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.
3. To consider and approve the Appointment of Shikha Singhal & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25.
4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024