|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|The draft Notice of 32 Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 25* September, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. through video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means. Kindly take the same on records Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Kindly take note of the Revised Scrutinizers Report of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
