Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Company Summary

17.4
(-3.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated as Franklin Leasing and Finance Private Limited on March 16, 1992 under the Companies Act, 1956, in Delhi. Subsequently, the Company became the Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Franklin Leasing and Finance Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on February 13, 2014 by RoC, Delhi. The Company is primarily a NBFC Company under registration with RBI and is engaged primarily in financial service business of advancing loans and investing/trading in securities.

