To the Members Fraser and Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Fraser and Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of cash flows and Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except to the effects of the matters described in " Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its loss (Financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. As disclosed in note no. 8 of the Financial Statements, the Company is having of Trade Receivables amounting to Rs. 96,090.39 Thousand and which is outstanding from long time or for a period of more than 12 months and management is not able to provide the balance confirmation of the same as on the Balance sheet date and the management have filed an application with NCLT against three parties covering the receivables of Rs.72991.96 Thousand which is yet to be accepted by the NCLT. In absence of such confirmation and reconciliation and the ongoing recovery proceeding with NCLT, we are unable to ascertain the possible effect of the same on financial statements for the year.

2. As disclosed in note no. 17 of the Financial Statements, the Company is having of Trade payables amounting to Rs. 64,209.67 Thousand and which is outstanding from long time and management is not able to provide the balance confirmation of the same as on the Balance sheet date. In absence of such confirmation and reconciliation, we are unable to ascertain the possible effect of the same on financial statements for the year.

3. As disclosed in note no. 3 of the Financial Statements, the Company has given the Loans to certain parties amounting to Rs. 9,987.02 Thousand. The management is not able to provide any repayment schedule or terms and conditions on which the said loans have been granted and further the confirmation of the balance as on the balance sheet date have also not been provided accordingly in absence of the adequate details and balance confirmation, we are unable to ascertain the possible effect of the same on the financial statements for the year.

4. As disclosed in note no. 3 of the Financial Statements, the Company has given the Advances to certain suppliers amounting to Rs. 28,542.53 Thousand. The management is not able to provide any document related to such advances and neither the purpose and the commitment against such advances have been provided to us and also the confirmation of the balance as on the balance sheet date have also not been provided accordingly in absence of the adequate details and balance confirmation we are unable to ascertain the possible effect of the same on the financial statements for the year.

5. As disclosed in note no. 7 of the Financial Statements, An amount of Rs. 7,570.19 Thousand reflected under the head “Other Non-current Assets” which is incurred towards various expenses in the financial year 2022-23. As the said amount is incurred towards the expenses and the management is not able to produce any document suggesting the possible chances of recovery accordingly we are unable to ascertain the possible effect of the same on the financial statements for the year.

6. As disclosed in note no. 4 of the Financial Statements, An amount of Rs.127.34 Thousand given to staffs in the earlier years is being reflected as the Staff advance under the head loans and advance and the said amount is outstanding for more than 12 months and none of the staffs are working with the company at the balance sheet date and the confirmation of the balance is also not available and accordingly in absence of requisite details and confirmations we are unable to ascertain the possible effect financial statements for the year.

7. The Company has not maintained Fixed Asset register accordingly, we cannot comment on accuracy of the value of Property, Plant and Equipment, current & Accumulated depreciation and its possible impact on the financial statements.

8. The Company has received order from the GST department for blocking of the ITC of amount Rs.1,218.39 Thousand however the effect of the same have not been given in the books of accounts and accordingly the loss for the year and liabilities are lower by the said amount.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the annual financial results.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The company has accumulated losses of Rs. 12,224.43 Thousand and it has incurred net loss amounting to Rs. 10,542.80 Thousand during the year ended March 31, 2024. Further the Company has accounted Sales Turnover of Rs. 272.74 Thousand during the whole financial year which is negligible as compared to the previous period and also the company does not have any orders in hand. Further in absence of cash flow the company is unable to repay its liabilities meet other financial obligations/commitments in timely manner, apart from this there are litigations going on by or against the Company. All these indicate material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as a Going Concern. However, the new management have represented that they are trying to get the approval of the shareholders through special resolution to change the main object clause of the company and if they will be able to get the approval then they have certain business plans which will generate the revenue for the company and accordingly the financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

Key Audit Matters

1. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

2. Except for the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to the going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

5. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure

6. about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order”) issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) Except for the matter described in Basis of Qualified opinion paragraphs, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the matter described in Basis of Qualified opinion paragraphs, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) Except for the matter described in Basis of Qualified opinion paragraphs, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the matter described in Basis of Qualified opinion paragraphs, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”.

g) With respect to matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with the section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guide on Reporting on audit trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of chartered Accountants of India, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account in which feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility have not been activated or enabled. As the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) is not activated or enabled the question of instances of audit trail feature be tempered with does not arise.