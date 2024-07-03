SectorTrading
Open₹8.78
Prev. Close₹8.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.61
Day's High₹8.78
Day's Low₹8.78
52 Week's High₹11.91
52 Week's Low₹4.25
Book Value₹7.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.12
8.12
8.12
8.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.18
-0.12
-0.47
-1.62
Net Worth
6.94
8
7.65
6.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.25
25.11
0.73
0.25
yoy growth (%)
48.3
3,323.18
184.63
-44.26
Raw materials
-32.09
-22.47
-0.66
-0.09
As % of sales
86.14
89.48
90.89
37.52
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.32
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.4
0.93
-0.12
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.22
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
3.29
-0.14
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.3
3,323.18
184.63
-44.26
Op profit growth
59.78
-873.42
225.3
-136.46
EBIT growth
51.88
-852.09
214.01
-137.45
Net profit growth
47.02
-672.37
214.01
-198.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Omkumar Rajkkumar Shivhare
Executive Director
Vaibhav Rajkumar Shivhare
Managing Director
Beatrice Antony
Whole-time Director
Slesha Ghosh
Additional Director
Yogeeta Rajkumar Shivhare
Managing Director
Kaustubh Ravindra Shetye
Independent Director
Durgaprasad Dattaram Prabhu
Independent Director
Rajkumar Raj Purohit
Independent Director
Shailendra H Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ANJANA MAHENDRA JAGGER
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fraser and Company Ltd
Summary
Fraser and Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1917. The Company has obtained MSME Registration with Micro category under Major activity Services with UAM No (Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum) with effect from 26 May, 2020. It is engaged in supply of construction and real estate material business. Fraser and Company are a supplier of all type of construction material to the builders including Interiors of the Property. (i.e From Foundation Till Interior). It offers a range of products to meet the needs at construction sites (residential and commercial). The companys main object is to provide small to large every requirement at construction sites. It is an authorized dealers of TISVA. Tisva is an addition to diversified portfolio of Usha International Limited.The Companys present clients are Shraddha Group, Adlabs Novotel Imagica, Lodha Group, Wadhwa Group, Della Adventure, Ramee Group Of Hotels, Bharat Infrastructures & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Wiilingdon Sports Club, Manisha Constructions Company, RCC Infra Ventures Limited, Gandhi Automation Private Limited, Hotel Renaissance and Powai Marathon Group.During the financial year 2018-19, the Company diversified the business to carry on the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere or otherwise deal in all
Read More
The Fraser and Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fraser and Company Ltd is ₹7.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fraser and Company Ltd is 0 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fraser and Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fraser and Company Ltd is ₹4.25 and ₹11.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fraser and Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.56%, 3 Years at -8.72%, 1 Year at 51.05%, 6 Month at 85.56%, 3 Month at 66.22% and 1 Month at 39.32%.
