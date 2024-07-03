iifl-logo-icon 1
Fraser and Company Ltd Share Price

8.78
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.78
  • Day's High8.78
  • 52 Wk High11.91
  • Prev. Close8.61
  • Day's Low8.78
  • 52 Wk Low 4.25
  • Turnover (lac)5.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fraser and Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.78

Prev. Close

8.61

Turnover(Lac.)

5.61

Day's High

8.78

Day's Low

8.78

52 Week's High

11.91

52 Week's Low

4.25

Book Value

7.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fraser and Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Fraser and Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fraser and Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fraser and Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.12

8.12

8.12

8.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.18

-0.12

-0.47

-1.62

Net Worth

6.94

8

7.65

6.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.25

25.11

0.73

0.25

yoy growth (%)

48.3

3,323.18

184.63

-44.26

Raw materials

-32.09

-22.47

-0.66

-0.09

As % of sales

86.14

89.48

90.89

37.52

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.32

-0.1

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.4

0.93

-0.12

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.22

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

3.29

-0.14

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.3

3,323.18

184.63

-44.26

Op profit growth

59.78

-873.42

225.3

-136.46

EBIT growth

51.88

-852.09

214.01

-137.45

Net profit growth

47.02

-672.37

214.01

-198.44

No Record Found

Fraser and Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fraser and Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Omkumar Rajkkumar Shivhare

Executive Director

Vaibhav Rajkumar Shivhare

Managing Director

Beatrice Antony

Whole-time Director

Slesha Ghosh

Additional Director

Yogeeta Rajkumar Shivhare

Managing Director

Kaustubh Ravindra Shetye

Independent Director

Durgaprasad Dattaram Prabhu

Independent Director

Rajkumar Raj Purohit

Independent Director

Shailendra H Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ANJANA MAHENDRA JAGGER

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fraser and Company Ltd

Summary

Fraser and Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1917. The Company has obtained MSME Registration with Micro category under Major activity Services with UAM No (Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum) with effect from 26 May, 2020. It is engaged in supply of construction and real estate material business. Fraser and Company are a supplier of all type of construction material to the builders including Interiors of the Property. (i.e From Foundation Till Interior). It offers a range of products to meet the needs at construction sites (residential and commercial). The companys main object is to provide small to large every requirement at construction sites. It is an authorized dealers of TISVA. Tisva is an addition to diversified portfolio of Usha International Limited.The Companys present clients are Shraddha Group, Adlabs Novotel Imagica, Lodha Group, Wadhwa Group, Della Adventure, Ramee Group Of Hotels, Bharat Infrastructures & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Wiilingdon Sports Club, Manisha Constructions Company, RCC Infra Ventures Limited, Gandhi Automation Private Limited, Hotel Renaissance and Powai Marathon Group.During the financial year 2018-19, the Company diversified the business to carry on the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere or otherwise deal in all
Company FAQs

What is the Fraser and Company Ltd share price today?

The Fraser and Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fraser and Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fraser and Company Ltd is ₹7.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fraser and Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fraser and Company Ltd is 0 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fraser and Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fraser and Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fraser and Company Ltd is ₹4.25 and ₹11.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fraser and Company Ltd?

Fraser and Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.56%, 3 Years at -8.72%, 1 Year at 51.05%, 6 Month at 85.56%, 3 Month at 66.22% and 1 Month at 39.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fraser and Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fraser and Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.12 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 96.87 %

