Summary

Fraser and Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1917. The Company has obtained MSME Registration with Micro category under Major activity Services with UAM No (Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum) with effect from 26 May, 2020. It is engaged in supply of construction and real estate material business. Fraser and Company are a supplier of all type of construction material to the builders including Interiors of the Property. (i.e From Foundation Till Interior). It offers a range of products to meet the needs at construction sites (residential and commercial). The companys main object is to provide small to large every requirement at construction sites. It is an authorized dealers of TISVA. Tisva is an addition to diversified portfolio of Usha International Limited.The Companys present clients are Shraddha Group, Adlabs Novotel Imagica, Lodha Group, Wadhwa Group, Della Adventure, Ramee Group Of Hotels, Bharat Infrastructures & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Wiilingdon Sports Club, Manisha Constructions Company, RCC Infra Ventures Limited, Gandhi Automation Private Limited, Hotel Renaissance and Powai Marathon Group.During the financial year 2018-19, the Company diversified the business to carry on the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere or otherwise deal in all

