|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.25
25.11
0.73
0.25
yoy growth (%)
48.3
3,323.18
184.63
-44.26
Raw materials
-32.09
-22.47
-0.66
-0.09
As % of sales
86.14
89.48
90.89
37.52
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.32
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
0.94
1.3
14.57
42.31
Other costs
-3.28
-1.36
-0.08
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.83
5.41
11.27
34.82
Operating profit
1.51
0.95
-0.12
-0.03
OPM
4.07
3.78
-16.75
-14.65
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.4
0.93
-0.12
-0.03
Taxes
-0.35
-0.22
0
0
Tax rate
-25.25
-23.89
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.05
0.71
-0.12
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.05
0.71
-0.12
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
47.02
-672.37
214.01
-198.44
NPM
2.82
2.84
-17.03
-15.43
