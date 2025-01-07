iifl-logo-icon 1
Fraser and Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.95
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:37:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.25

25.11

0.73

0.25

yoy growth (%)

48.3

3,323.18

184.63

-44.26

Raw materials

-32.09

-22.47

-0.66

-0.09

As % of sales

86.14

89.48

90.89

37.52

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.32

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

0.94

1.3

14.57

42.31

Other costs

-3.28

-1.36

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.83

5.41

11.27

34.82

Operating profit

1.51

0.95

-0.12

-0.03

OPM

4.07

3.78

-16.75

-14.65

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

1.4

0.93

-0.12

-0.03

Taxes

-0.35

-0.22

0

0

Tax rate

-25.25

-23.89

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.05

0.71

-0.12

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.05

0.71

-0.12

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

47.02

-672.37

214.01

-198.44

NPM

2.82

2.84

-17.03

-15.43

