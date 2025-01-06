iifl-logo-icon 1
Fraser and Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.78
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Fraser & Company FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.4

0.93

-0.12

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.35

-0.22

0

0

Working capital

-0.14

3.29

-0.14

-0.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.81

3.99

-0.26

-0.07

Capital expenditure

0.48

0.1

0.01

0

Free cash flow

1.29

4.09

-0.25

-0.07

Equity raised

-5.35

-4.49

-6.74

-6.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.35

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.7

-0.4

-7

-6.73

