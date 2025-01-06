Fraser and Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.4
0.93
-0.12
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.35
-0.22
0
0
Working capital
-0.14
3.29
-0.14
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.81
3.99
-0.26
-0.07
Capital expenditure
0.48
0.1
0.01
0
Free cash flow
1.29
4.09
-0.25
-0.07
Equity raised
-5.35
-4.49
-6.74
-6.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.35
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.7
-0.4
-7
-6.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.