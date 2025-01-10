Fraser and Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.12
8.12
8.12
8.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.18
-0.12
-0.47
-1.62
Net Worth
6.94
8
7.65
6.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0.33
0.44
0.43
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.27
8.44
8.08
6.85
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.29
0.53
0.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
6.98
8.09
7.17
4.43
Inventories
0
0
0.1
0.2
Inventory Days
1.95
Sundry Debtors
9.61
11.11
12.31
16.79
Debtor Days
164.5
Other Current Assets
4.69
5.52
1.96
2.37
Sundry Creditors
-6.42
-6.7
-6.11
-14.18
Creditor Days
138.93
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-1.84
-1.09
-0.75
Cash
0.06
0.04
0.37
1.94
Total Assets
7.26
8.44
8.08
6.85
