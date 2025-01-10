iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fraser and Company Ltd Balance Sheet

9.48
(1.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fraser and Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.12

8.12

8.12

8.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.18

-0.12

-0.47

-1.62

Net Worth

6.94

8

7.65

6.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0.33

0.44

0.43

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.27

8.44

8.08

6.85

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.29

0.53

0.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

6.98

8.09

7.17

4.43

Inventories

0

0

0.1

0.2

Inventory Days

1.95

Sundry Debtors

9.61

11.11

12.31

16.79

Debtor Days

164.5

Other Current Assets

4.69

5.52

1.96

2.37

Sundry Creditors

-6.42

-6.7

-6.11

-14.18

Creditor Days

138.93

Other Current Liabilities

-0.9

-1.84

-1.09

-0.75

Cash

0.06

0.04

0.37

1.94

Total Assets

7.26

8.44

8.08

6.85

Fraser & Company : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fraser and Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.