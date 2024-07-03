Fraser and Company Ltd Summary

Fraser and Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1917. The Company has obtained MSME Registration with Micro category under Major activity Services with UAM No (Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum) with effect from 26 May, 2020. It is engaged in supply of construction and real estate material business. Fraser and Company are a supplier of all type of construction material to the builders including Interiors of the Property. (i.e From Foundation Till Interior). It offers a range of products to meet the needs at construction sites (residential and commercial). The companys main object is to provide small to large every requirement at construction sites. It is an authorized dealers of TISVA. Tisva is an addition to diversified portfolio of Usha International Limited.The Companys present clients are Shraddha Group, Adlabs Novotel Imagica, Lodha Group, Wadhwa Group, Della Adventure, Ramee Group Of Hotels, Bharat Infrastructures & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Wiilingdon Sports Club, Manisha Constructions Company, RCC Infra Ventures Limited, Gandhi Automation Private Limited, Hotel Renaissance and Powai Marathon Group.During the financial year 2018-19, the Company diversified the business to carry on the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in any manner whatsoever in all type of goods on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere or otherwise deal in all kinds of hardware and construction materials, electrical and electronic appliances of all kinds and apparatus of every description, wires, cables network , electrical, & electrical items & products, cooler kits, switches, electrical bells, motors, star/delta power starters, and decorative lights of all kinds and for all kinds of uses, battery, LED Lights and its elements/ parts of all kinds and for all kinds of uses, control panels, control unit, chokes, light fitting and spare parts, components, and accessories of above items whether used at indoor or at outdoor, UPS inverters, and all kinds of electrical and electronic component and parts used and all types and varieties of storage batteries, solar panels and related items for all kinds of uses, battery plates, cells, battery components, chargers, motors, transformer, stabilizers and all other kinds of electronic components, devices and its parts.