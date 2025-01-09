Fraser and Company Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In compliance of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR Regulations 2015"), Please find Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of Annual Report.

(a) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The company is developing new ways to expand its operational activities and management of the company is confident enough to increase the profits in the years to come.

(b) OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Opportunities in all the sectors are enormous. However, the company has inherent threats, risks and concerns like changes and uncertainty of regulations, rising inflation, international factors, demand supply fluctuations etc. Your company is well placed to face all of these threats, risks and concerns.

(c) SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company trades in a single business segment.

(d) RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The major risk that concerns the Company is its business risk. The Company is subjected to a high business risk in terms of its high dependability on other Industries for demand of its products.

(e) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal controls and processes in place with respect to its financial statements which provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements. The processes and controls are reviewed periodically. The Company has a mechanism of testing the controls on regular intervals for their design and operating effectiveness to ascertain the reliability and authenticity of financial information. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

(f) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The Financial performance of the Company for the Year ended March 31st, 2023 is as summarized below:

(INR Millions) Particulars (2022-2023) (2021-2022) Turnover (Net of GST)& Other Income 128.06 491.898 Profit / (Loss) before Interest, Depreciation & Taxation 6.612 16.982 Less - Interest 0.769 0.279 Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation & Taxation 5.842 16.703 Less - Depreciation 1.196 1.172 Profit / (Loss) before tax 4.645 15.531 Less- Provision for Taxation (Incl. Deferred Tax) 1.22 3.942 Net Profit / (Loss) for the year 3.421 11.589

(g) HUMAN RESOURCES VIS-A-VIS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review. The relations with staff are cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner

(h) DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

The total Net worth of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 Rs. 79.974/- (Million) as compared to Rs. 76.552/- (Million) for the financial year 2021-22.

DISCLAIMER:

Statements in the Management Discussions and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic market in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax, corporate and other applicable laws together with the other incidental factors.