Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Fraser And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 30 & 33 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13th 2024 at House no 12 Plot no 6a Ground floor- Sneh Hissa no.1 Road no. 2 Abhinav ngr Borivali (e) Mumbai- 400066 at 03:00 P.M. to consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13th, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Fraser And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda Item for the Board Meeting: 1.To grant Leave of Absence if any to any Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. 2.To confirm presence of Quorum for transacting business under Section 174 of the Companies Act 2013. 3.To Elect a Chairperson of the Meeting. 4.To read and take note of the Minutes of previous Board Meeting. 5.To approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. 6.To take note of the Listing Compliances for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. 7.To adopt the Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-2024. 8.To appoint M/s. AAS & Associates as the Scrutinizers for the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 9.To issue Notice and Call for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 10.Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH ,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Fraser And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To grant Leave of Absence if any to any Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. 2)To confirm presence of Quorum for transacting business under Section 174 of the Companies Act 2013. 3)To Elect a Chairperson of the Meeting. 4)To read and take note of the Minutes of previous Board Meeting. 5)To take note of Resignation received from Mr. Kaustubh Ravindra Shetye Managing Director. 6)To take note of Resignation received from Ms. Kanchan S. Gupta Chief Financial Officer. 7)To approve the appointment of Executive Director- Mr. Vijay Solanki on the Board of Directors of the Company in pursuance of provisions of Section 174(2) of the Act 8)To change Designation of Whole Time Director Mr. Omkar Rajkumar Shivhare to Managing Director of the Company 9)To take note of Administrative Warning received from SEBI and discuss on the corrective steps. 10)Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. 1.Resignation of Managing Director. 2.Resignation of chief Financial Officer. 3.Appointment of Executive Director. 4.Change In Designation from Whole Time Director to Managing Director. 5.take note of Administrative Warning received from SEBI and discuss on the corrective steps. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 25 May 2024

Fraser And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Financial Results for the period ended 31 March 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) REVISED OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH MAY,2024 AND AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QQUARTER AND YEEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 DUE TO INADVERTENT TYPOGRAPHICAL ERROR. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024