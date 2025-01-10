TO THE MEMBERS OF FRESHTROP FRUITS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Freshtrop Fruits Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Revenue recognition (Refer notes 2.13 and 24 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Our audit procedures with regard to Revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/ deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind As and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education & Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 46 (viii) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 46 (ix) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company From any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifies in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further for the periods where audit trail (edit log), facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to the paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i.

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets; (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the company, nature and value of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) No Proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

ii. a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; There has been no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during the year.

b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has been sanctioned/renewed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in mutual fund schemes, granted interest free unsecured loans to its employees during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership.

(a) (A) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us, and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted interest free loans to its employees as below:

Particulars Loans Rs. (in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year-Others 11.90 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet in respect of the above cases-Others 11.23

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties.

(b) Based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given to its employees, in our opinion the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given to its employees. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party.

(f) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. No loans were granted during the year to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantees or security provided by it, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 specified by the Central Government of India under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

vii. a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Services Tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of dues towards Income Tax and Service Tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes are as follows,

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax & Penalty 432.44 Various Years 2006-07 to 2011-12 C.S.T- Service Tax Ahmedabad Income Tax Act, 1961. Income Tax 17.14 A.Y. 2014-15 Commissioner of Income tax - Ahmedabad

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture or associate Accordingly, Reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture or associate Companies.

Accordingly, Reporting under clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not been made any preferential allotment or private placement of the shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company have not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under Clauses (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the Directors or Persons connected with its Directors and covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

c) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under Clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities exists at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within prescribed period in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under Clauses (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Freshtrop Fruits Limited (the "Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, to future periods are subject to the risk that Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.