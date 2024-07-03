Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹166.55
Prev. Close₹162.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.6
Day's High₹166.55
Day's Low₹162.05
52 Week's High₹182.85
52 Week's Low₹121
Book Value₹145.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.89
9.89
10.69
10.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.04
72.55
72.89
67.43
Net Worth
141.93
82.44
83.58
78.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.53
165.16
175.69
140.63
yoy growth (%)
-11.27
-5.99
24.92
18.15
Raw materials
-88.87
-108.97
-114.95
-92.11
As % of sales
60.65
65.98
65.43
65.5
Employee costs
-13.81
-16.63
-13.22
-10.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13
6.01
13.87
13.57
Depreciation
-5.27
-5.37
-4.16
-3.95
Tax paid
-3.52
-1.39
-4.99
-4.65
Working capital
7.85
-4.53
4.65
10.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.27
-5.99
24.92
18.15
Op profit growth
42.7
-37.6
13.05
0.6
EBIT growth
93.89
-50.82
2.58
2.91
Net profit growth
105.35
-44.37
-6.96
10.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok V Motiani
Whole-time Director
Nanita A Motiani
Independent Director
Ashok C. Murajani
Non Executive Director
Ramchandra Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kalpana Suman
Independent Director
Pradeep Katyal
Independent Director
Sharada Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Freshtrop Fruits Ltd
Summary
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 30th September, 1992, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat and finally was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd September, 1994. The Company started its journey in 1996. Over the years, it emerged as one of the leading exporters of fruits. It became one of the first companies to export fresh grapes from India to European super markets.In 2018-19, the Company started commercial production of cold extracts juices, at Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Nasik.During the period 2022-23, the Company set new production and sales benchmarks for several leading products steered by encouraging demand scenario. It strengthened the position into the international markets by maintaining strong customer relationships and equally strong connect with the growers. Regular investments in technology and manufacturing process resulted in steady growth of the food processing business. The Company played a pioneering role in establishing exports of grapes and pomegranates from India to Europe. It has been a leading and consistent supplier of grapes and pomegranates from India to supermarkets in Europe for more than a decade.The Companys focus on building and maintaining networks of growers at several different locations enabled it to become a consistent and dependable supplier. It continuously supplied to demanding Supermarkets such as ASDA, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Albert Hynes, DelHaize, Carrefour, Migros and several
The Puretrop Fruits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is ₹129.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Puretrop Fruits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is ₹121 and ₹182.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Puretrop Fruits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.33%, 3 Years at 10.70%, 1 Year at 9.80%, 6 Month at 19.62%, 3 Month at 5.69% and 1 Month at 11.92%.
