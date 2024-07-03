iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Share Price

162.05
(-0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open166.55
  • Day's High166.55
  • 52 Wk High182.85
  • Prev. Close162.45
  • Day's Low162.05
  • 52 Wk Low 121
  • Turnover (lac)3.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value145.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

166.55

Prev. Close

162.45

Turnover(Lac.)

3.6

Day's High

166.55

Day's Low

162.05

52 Week's High

182.85

52 Week's Low

121

Book Value

145.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Puretrop Fruits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Puretrop Fruits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.22%

Non-Promoter- 40.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.89

9.89

10.69

10.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

132.04

72.55

72.89

67.43

Net Worth

141.93

82.44

83.58

78.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.53

165.16

175.69

140.63

yoy growth (%)

-11.27

-5.99

24.92

18.15

Raw materials

-88.87

-108.97

-114.95

-92.11

As % of sales

60.65

65.98

65.43

65.5

Employee costs

-13.81

-16.63

-13.22

-10.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13

6.01

13.87

13.57

Depreciation

-5.27

-5.37

-4.16

-3.95

Tax paid

-3.52

-1.39

-4.99

-4.65

Working capital

7.85

-4.53

4.65

10.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.27

-5.99

24.92

18.15

Op profit growth

42.7

-37.6

13.05

0.6

EBIT growth

93.89

-50.82

2.58

2.91

Net profit growth

105.35

-44.37

-6.96

10.88

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok V Motiani

Whole-time Director

Nanita A Motiani

Independent Director

Ashok C. Murajani

Non Executive Director

Ramchandra Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kalpana Suman

Independent Director

Pradeep Katyal

Independent Director

Sharada Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

Summary

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 30th September, 1992, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat and finally was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd September, 1994. The Company started its journey in 1996. Over the years, it emerged as one of the leading exporters of fruits. It became one of the first companies to export fresh grapes from India to European super markets.In 2018-19, the Company started commercial production of cold extracts juices, at Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Nasik.During the period 2022-23, the Company set new production and sales benchmarks for several leading products steered by encouraging demand scenario. It strengthened the position into the international markets by maintaining strong customer relationships and equally strong connect with the growers. Regular investments in technology and manufacturing process resulted in steady growth of the food processing business. The Company played a pioneering role in establishing exports of grapes and pomegranates from India to Europe. It has been a leading and consistent supplier of grapes and pomegranates from India to supermarkets in Europe for more than a decade.The Companys focus on building and maintaining networks of growers at several different locations enabled it to become a consistent and dependable supplier. It continuously supplied to demanding Supermarkets such as ASDA, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Albert Hynes, DelHaize, Carrefour, Migros and several
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Puretrop Fruits Ltd share price today?

The Puretrop Fruits Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹162.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is ₹129.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Puretrop Fruits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is ₹121 and ₹182.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

Puretrop Fruits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.33%, 3 Years at 10.70%, 1 Year at 9.80%, 6 Month at 19.62%, 3 Month at 5.69% and 1 Month at 11.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Puretrop Fruits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Puretrop Fruits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.