Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13
6.01
13.87
13.57
Depreciation
-5.27
-5.37
-4.16
-3.95
Tax paid
-3.52
-1.39
-4.99
-4.65
Working capital
7.85
-4.53
4.65
10.66
Other operating items
Operating
12.06
-5.29
9.36
15.62
Capital expenditure
2.02
7.06
23.71
1.26
Free cash flow
14.08
1.76
33.07
16.88
Equity raised
118.25
104.53
84.36
68.57
Investing
2.69
4.03
0.97
0
Financing
2.11
-8.49
15.95
8.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
137.13
101.83
134.36
93.92
