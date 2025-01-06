iifl-logo-icon 1
Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

160.05
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Freshtrop Fruits FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13

6.01

13.87

13.57

Depreciation

-5.27

-5.37

-4.16

-3.95

Tax paid

-3.52

-1.39

-4.99

-4.65

Working capital

7.85

-4.53

4.65

10.66

Other operating items

Operating

12.06

-5.29

9.36

15.62

Capital expenditure

2.02

7.06

23.71

1.26

Free cash flow

14.08

1.76

33.07

16.88

Equity raised

118.25

104.53

84.36

68.57

Investing

2.69

4.03

0.97

0

Financing

2.11

-8.49

15.95

8.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

137.13

101.83

134.36

93.92

