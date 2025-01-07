Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
146.53
165.16
175.69
140.63
yoy growth (%)
-11.27
-5.99
24.92
18.15
Raw materials
-88.87
-108.97
-114.95
-92.11
As % of sales
60.65
65.98
65.43
65.5
Employee costs
-13.81
-16.63
-13.22
-10.7
As % of sales
9.42
10.07
7.52
7.6
Other costs
-28.46
-28.76
-30.23
-22.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.42
17.41
17.2
16.02
Operating profit
15.38
10.77
17.27
15.28
OPM
10.49
6.52
9.83
10.86
Depreciation
-5.27
-5.37
-4.16
-3.95
Interest expense
-0.99
-1.2
-0.8
-0.73
Other income
3.89
1.81
1.56
2.99
Profit before tax
13
6.01
13.87
13.57
Taxes
-3.52
-1.39
-4.99
-4.65
Tax rate
-27.08
-23.24
-36.01
-34.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.48
4.61
8.88
8.92
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.57
0
Net profit
9.48
4.61
8.3
8.92
yoy growth (%)
105.35
-44.37
-6.96
10.88
NPM
6.47
2.79
4.72
6.34
