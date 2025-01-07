iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

158
(-1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:41:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

146.53

165.16

175.69

140.63

yoy growth (%)

-11.27

-5.99

24.92

18.15

Raw materials

-88.87

-108.97

-114.95

-92.11

As % of sales

60.65

65.98

65.43

65.5

Employee costs

-13.81

-16.63

-13.22

-10.7

As % of sales

9.42

10.07

7.52

7.6

Other costs

-28.46

-28.76

-30.23

-22.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.42

17.41

17.2

16.02

Operating profit

15.38

10.77

17.27

15.28

OPM

10.49

6.52

9.83

10.86

Depreciation

-5.27

-5.37

-4.16

-3.95

Interest expense

-0.99

-1.2

-0.8

-0.73

Other income

3.89

1.81

1.56

2.99

Profit before tax

13

6.01

13.87

13.57

Taxes

-3.52

-1.39

-4.99

-4.65

Tax rate

-27.08

-23.24

-36.01

-34.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.48

4.61

8.88

8.92

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.57

0

Net profit

9.48

4.61

8.3

8.92

yoy growth (%)

105.35

-44.37

-6.96

10.88

NPM

6.47

2.79

4.72

6.34

Freshtrop Fruits : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Freshtrop Fruits Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.