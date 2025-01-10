Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.89
9.89
10.69
10.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.04
72.55
72.89
67.43
Net Worth
141.93
82.44
83.58
78.35
Minority Interest
Debt
5.52
21.2
24.09
30.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.79
4.26
4.94
5.21
Total Liabilities
151.24
107.9
112.61
114.52
Fixed Assets
42.64
47.71
50.86
52.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.41
2.27
4.8
7.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.11
0.1
0.86
Networking Capital
35.41
53.98
51.41
47.6
Inventories
27.17
65.94
64.91
46.03
Inventory Days
114.65
Sundry Debtors
10.37
38.2
34.12
32.75
Debtor Days
81.57
Other Current Assets
8.61
9.11
8.86
9.84
Sundry Creditors
-5.6
-41.81
-43.44
-33.28
Creditor Days
82.89
Other Current Liabilities
-5.14
-17.46
-13.04
-7.74
Cash
8.75
3.84
5.44
6.17
Total Assets
151.25
107.91
112.61
114.52
