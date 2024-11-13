|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, November 13,2024, inter alia, consider and approve the following matters: 1. Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, 2. Limited review report issued by M/s. F P & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 302024 and any other business with the permission of the chair We hereby inform the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Katyal(DIN:10727156) and Mrs. Sharada Iyer (DIN:03357928) as an Additional Directors in the Capacity of Independent Directors subject to the approval of shareholders We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., August 09,2024, inter alia, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1.Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. FP & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2.Appointment of Mr. Pradeep Katyal (DIN: 10727156) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 3.Appointment of Mrs.Sharada Iyer (DIN:03357928) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 4.Approval for Name change of the Company from Freshtrop Fruits Limited to Puretrop Fruits Limited subject to the approval of shareholder. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15,2024 Audited Result for Quarter and Year Ended on March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and any other business with the permission of chair. Further in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in compliance of the circular no. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 issued by BSE Limited on 2nd April 2019 the intimation for closing of trading window was given on 28th December 2023 stating that Trading window of the company shall remain closed from 1st January 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial result by the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 (Both day inclusive). Interim Audited Financial Statement for the quarter ended on 31st December,2023 and Buyback of Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
