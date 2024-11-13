Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, November 13,2024, inter alia, consider and approve the following matters: 1. Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, 2. Limited review report issued by M/s. F P & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 302024 and any other business with the permission of the chair We hereby inform the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Katyal(DIN:10727156) and Mrs. Sharada Iyer (DIN:03357928) as an Additional Directors in the Capacity of Independent Directors subject to the approval of shareholders We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., August 09,2024, inter alia, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1.Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. FP & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2.Appointment of Mr. Pradeep Katyal (DIN: 10727156) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 3.Appointment of Mrs.Sharada Iyer (DIN:03357928) as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. 4.Approval for Name change of the Company from Freshtrop Fruits Limited to Puretrop Fruits Limited subject to the approval of shareholder. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

FRESHTROP FRUITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15,2024 Audited Result for Quarter and Year Ended on March 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

