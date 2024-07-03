Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Summary

Freshtrop Fruits Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 30th September, 1992, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat and finally was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd September, 1994. The Company started its journey in 1996. Over the years, it emerged as one of the leading exporters of fruits. It became one of the first companies to export fresh grapes from India to European super markets.In 2018-19, the Company started commercial production of cold extracts juices, at Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Nasik.During the period 2022-23, the Company set new production and sales benchmarks for several leading products steered by encouraging demand scenario. It strengthened the position into the international markets by maintaining strong customer relationships and equally strong connect with the growers. Regular investments in technology and manufacturing process resulted in steady growth of the food processing business. The Company played a pioneering role in establishing exports of grapes and pomegranates from India to Europe. It has been a leading and consistent supplier of grapes and pomegranates from India to supermarkets in Europe for more than a decade.The Companys focus on building and maintaining networks of growers at several different locations enabled it to become a consistent and dependable supplier. It continuously supplied to demanding Supermarkets such as ASDA, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Albert Hynes, DelHaize, Carrefour, Migros and several others. Seeking to harness the existing backward linkages and with a view to bring the same high standards of quality and food safety to the processed domain, the Company established a state-of-the-art juice processing plant at Nasik, Maharashtra.The Company is creating a cost-effective supply chain to meet the growing demand for value added products through ongoing innovation, product portfolio expansion and customer satisfaction. In order to increase farmers income, improve their socio-economic status and improve the raw material availability for the company, the company tries to purchase fruits directly from farmers this helps reduce the wastage in transit while also helping them improve the yield.