The Members of Frontier Springs Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Frontier Springs Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Statement of Profit and Loss ( including other comprehensive income ), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We have conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics.We believe that the audit evidence obtained by me referred to in paragraph (a) of the " Others Matters" Section below is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue Recognition

Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized upon the transfer of control of the goods to the customer (mainly being supply to railways), usually on delivery of goods. The Company uses a variety of shipment terms across its operating markets and this has an impact on the timing of revenue recognition. As well as the Company recognizes its revenue as per the various tenders received from railways which has overall impact on the timing of revenue recognition. There is a risk due to retention norms of 2% or 5% in all purchase orders by railways that revenue could be recognized in the period for sales transactions occurring on and around the year end therefore, revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter.

Refer to Note No. 21 and 22 of the Standalone Financial Statements

Auditor?s Response

Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit procedures includes reading the Company?s revenue recognition accounting policies to assess compliance with IND AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers".

We have performed test of controls of management?s process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods and placed specific attention on the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers.

We have performed test of details of the sales transactions testing based on a representative sampling of the sales orders to test that the related revenues and trade receivables are recorded appropriately taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, including the shipping terms.

We have also performed sales cut off procedures by agreeing deliveries occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period.

Retention by railways out of revenue received.

As per railway norms, terms and conditions there are demurrage charges which are retained in the form of 2% or 5% of invoice value which is recovered when the tenure as per terms and conditions of the purchase order is completed. The total retention amount for the period ended 31/03/2024 amounts to Rs.46,15,133 out of total trade receivables and out of which Rs.8,00,387 has been recovered up to 16/05/2024.

Auditor?s Response

Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit procedures includes reading the Company?s revenue recognition accounting policies to assess compliance with IND AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers".

We have performed test of controls of management?s process of recognizing the revenue from sales of goods and placed specific attention on the timing of the revenue recognition as per the sales terms with the customers.

We have performed test of details of the sales transactions testing based on a representative sampling of the sales orders to test that the related revenues and trade receivables are recorded appropriately taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the sale orders, including the shipping terms.

We have also performed sales cut off procedures by agreeing deliveries occurring around the year end to supporting documentation to establish that sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period.

Taxes including provision for current tax, valuation of uncertain tax positions and recognition of deferred taxes.

The Company has recorded Rs.4,33,48,385of tax expense and deferred tax liabilities amounting to Rs.14,87,091 for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Company is subject to periodic tax challenges by tax authorities which may lead to protected litigations; as such accounting for taxes involves management judgement in developing estimates of tax exposures and contingencies in order to assess the adequacy of tax provision.

Assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls in respect of the Company?s process of recognition of tax expense, including uncertain tax provisions and deferred taxes.

Assessed the calculation for the current tax provisions and the procedures performed to analyse movements, including the rationale for any release, increase or continued provision in the year.

Assessed management?s judgments with respect to probability of outflow arising out of litigation after considering the status of recent tax assessments, audits and enquiries, recent judicial pronouncements and judgements in similar matters, developments in the tax environment and outcome of past litigations.

Gratuity Accounting.

Company has taken policy from Life Insurance Corporation regarding the gratuity for its Springs and Forging Div. units at Rania, and other Springs units at Paonta sahib in regards to this there is a trust titled as ‘Trustees Frontier Springs Ltd Employees Group?, as informed to us, there are no pending payment on this account as on 31.03.2024.

Auditor?s Response

Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit procedures includes reading the Company?s revenue recognition accounting policies to assess compliance with IND AS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets".

We have performed test of controls of management?s process of recognizing the Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets and placed specific attention on the timing of the provisions.

We have performed test of details of the expense transactions testing based on a representative sampling of the Provisions to test that the Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets are recorded appropriately.

We have also performed cut off procedures relating to Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets occurring around the year end and the same are properly recorded in the correct period.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s Annual Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The annual report is to be made available to us after the date of the auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of period under audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed , we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, We are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Management?s and Board of Directors? Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS ) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with

The provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists ,we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of ourauditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be though to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

• We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which are to the best of our knowledge and belief, as necessary for the purposes of our audit.

• In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

• The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (includes other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

• In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

• On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

• Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the Company , except for the instances mentioned below, have used accounting softwares for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act, and accordingly special resolutions and necessary approvals under SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015 has already been obtained.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to me:

• The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

• The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

• There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as certified by the management.

• The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or inverts in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• Provide any guarantees, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

• The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or inverts in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• Provide any guarantees, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

• Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

• The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section123 of the act.

As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we have given "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of Frontier Springs Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of FRONTIER SPRINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and e_icient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (herein referred to as "the Act").

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes, obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained are su_icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management?s override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditor?s Report to the members of Frontiers Springs Limited (‘the Company?) on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, We report the following:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibitions of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For goods-intransit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the books records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned the working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institution on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is applicable to the Company.

The Quarterly statements, Half yearly statements, other financial statements and financial documents submitted before the bank were based on unaudited books of accounts and are subject to final adjustments, the figures of stock is taken on landed cost on the basis of consolidation of all the units, as well as the creditors were considered who were the current liabilities on the Company. Basically no major discrepancies have been found as explained and informed to us.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made any investments, not provided guarantees and has not granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is nil. The Company has not made any investments, given guarantees or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership.

Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided loans or stood guarantees. Hence, nothing has to be stated in the below mentioned format:

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidies* - - Joint Ventures* - - Associates * - - Others - - Balance outstanding as at balance Subsidies* - - Joint Ventures* - - Associates* - - Others - -

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, no guarantees provided and no loan given during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, no loans given ,thus no repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated . Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. Further, there are no loans given, investments made, guarantees given and security provided in respect of which provisions of Section 185 of the Act are applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder where applicable and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India as applicable, with regard to deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. As informed to me, there have been no proceedings before the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this matter and no order has been passed by any of the aforesaid authorities in this regard.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products manufactured by the Company and no cost audit report provided to me.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Sales Tax, duty of Excise Value Added, of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues, which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of Accounts, in the tax assessments under The Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans and other Borrowings or in the Repayment of Interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or Government or any Government Authority.

(c) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, The Company has used the funds for the object for which the object for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not raised Funds on Short Term Basis which was utilized funds for Long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on an Overall Examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, I report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries or Associates or Joint Venture.

(f) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, the Procedures performed by us, I report that the Company has not raised Loans during the year on Pledge of Securities as the Company does not have any subsidiaries or Associates or Joint Venture.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not made any Preferential allotment or Private Placement of shares or convertible debentures(fully, partially ) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, no report under Section (12) of the Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with Central Government.

(c) As informed to us, there is no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the Information and Explanations given to us , in our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the act, where applicable, and details of related party transaction have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by The Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the Information and Explanations given to us, during the course of audit, the Group doesn?t have any registered or unregistered investment Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xviii) There has been resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year. Sanjeevani Raizada & Co., paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order as per the requirments of the resigning auditor has resigned due to the medical reasons.

(xix) According to the Information and Explanations given to us and on the basis of financial Ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and the payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examinations of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes me to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meetings its Liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet. We however, state that this not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that ourreporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet, will get discharged the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount of CSR at the end of the year as per sub Section (5) of Section 135 of The Companies Act, 2013. Company do not have any specific project. The provision has been made after considering 2% profit of the determined profits for the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, little extra provision has been made as per Section 135(5).

(xxi) There is no unaudited Concern.