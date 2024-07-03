Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2,289.35
Prev. Close₹2,244.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.77
Day's High₹2,294.7
Day's Low₹2,185.05
52 Week's High₹2,644
52 Week's Low₹1,004.3
Book Value₹266.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)896.15
P/E39.22
EPS57.22
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.35
70.72
63.47
55.59
Net Worth
89.31
74.68
67.43
59.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.96
99.87
59.48
48.75
yoy growth (%)
-22.93
67.9
21.99
19.31
Raw materials
-29.44
-40.37
-26.56
-22.06
As % of sales
38.25
40.42
44.66
45.26
Employee costs
-3.36
-2.94
-2.09
-1.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.53
17.56
5.49
2.32
Depreciation
-2.66
-2.39
-1.93
-1.65
Tax paid
-2.74
-3.52
-1.93
-0.18
Working capital
-1.48
10.1
0.22
-1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.93
67.9
21.99
19.31
Op profit growth
-35.39
140.2
61.7
42.51
EBIT growth
-39.42
167.14
81.82
58.24
Net profit growth
-44.47
294.05
66.83
320.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
36.09
38.02
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
36.09
38.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kundan Lal Bhatia
Managing Director
Kapil Bhatia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Neeraj Bhatia
Independent Director
R K Bhatia
Independent Director
Yashpal
Whole-time Director
Mamta Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhruv Bhasin
Whole-time Director
Manju Bhatia
Independent Director
Nimesh Mukerji
Independent Director
Sarabjit Singh
Independent Director
K P Somkuwar
Independent Director
Surendra Kumar Prem Narayan Gupta
Independent Director
Sudhanshu Mani
Reports by Frontier Springs Ltd
Summary
Frontier Springs Limited, a manufacturer of Springs caters around 90% of its production to Indian Railways. The Company was incorporated on 24 February, 1981. The Company is mainly engaged in the production of L.H.B. Springs, Hot Coiled Compression Springs, Air Springs and Forging items for Wagon, Locomotives and Carriage and is regularly supplying to Railways, Bogie Manufactures, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Diesel Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory. In addition to supply to Railways, the Unit is supplying the Springs to Heavy Engineering Industries & original earth movers Equipment manufacturers i.e. BEML, TELCON, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.The Company was officially incorporated, expanding its services to include state transport corporations like MSRTC and GSRTC. In 1991, Company set up two plants in Kanpur for the production of Coil and Leaf Springs. With coil springs gaining popularity, especially inpassenger coaches, a new manufacturing unit was set up in Himachal Pradesh. The Company started manufacturing of condenser and assembly for supply to BHEL Bhopal, set up a forging plant for manufacturing of Fabricated components such as Break Beam & Liners for locomotive, coaches and wagons during 2009-10. By 2011, Company ventured into manufacturing forgings for railways. It installed two hammer capacity of 2 Ton & 3 Ton each with total production capacity of 300 MT p.m., which costed Rs 448.06 Lacs in March, 2012. During 2015-16, the Company se
The Frontier Springs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2274.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frontier Springs Ltd is ₹896.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Frontier Springs Ltd is 39.22 and 8.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frontier Springs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frontier Springs Ltd is ₹1004.3 and ₹2644 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Frontier Springs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.44%, 3 Years at 97.51%, 1 Year at 107.43%, 6 Month at 40.88%, 3 Month at 14.27% and 1 Month at -8.78%.
