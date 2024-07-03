iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontier Springs Ltd Share Price

2,274.5
(1.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,289.35
  • Day's High2,294.7
  • 52 Wk High2,644
  • Prev. Close2,244.45
  • Day's Low2,185.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,004.3
  • Turnover (lac)115.77
  • P/E39.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value266.67
  • EPS57.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)896.15
  • Div. Yield0.07
Frontier Springs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Frontier Springs Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Frontier Springs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Frontier Springs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Frontier Springs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.35

70.72

63.47

55.59

Net Worth

89.31

74.68

67.43

59.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.96

99.87

59.48

48.75

yoy growth (%)

-22.93

67.9

21.99

19.31

Raw materials

-29.44

-40.37

-26.56

-22.06

As % of sales

38.25

40.42

44.66

45.26

Employee costs

-3.36

-2.94

-2.09

-1.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.53

17.56

5.49

2.32

Depreciation

-2.66

-2.39

-1.93

-1.65

Tax paid

-2.74

-3.52

-1.93

-0.18

Working capital

-1.48

10.1

0.22

-1.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.93

67.9

21.99

19.31

Op profit growth

-35.39

140.2

61.7

42.51

EBIT growth

-39.42

167.14

81.82

58.24

Net profit growth

-44.47

294.05

66.83

320.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

36.09

38.02

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

36.09

38.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.17

View Annually Results

Frontier Springs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Frontier Springs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kundan Lal Bhatia

Managing Director

Kapil Bhatia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Neeraj Bhatia

Independent Director

R K Bhatia

Independent Director

Yashpal

Whole-time Director

Mamta Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhruv Bhasin

Whole-time Director

Manju Bhatia

Independent Director

Nimesh Mukerji

Independent Director

Sarabjit Singh

Independent Director

K P Somkuwar

Independent Director

Surendra Kumar Prem Narayan Gupta

Independent Director

Sudhanshu Mani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Frontier Springs Ltd

Summary

Frontier Springs Limited, a manufacturer of Springs caters around 90% of its production to Indian Railways. The Company was incorporated on 24 February, 1981. The Company is mainly engaged in the production of L.H.B. Springs, Hot Coiled Compression Springs, Air Springs and Forging items for Wagon, Locomotives and Carriage and is regularly supplying to Railways, Bogie Manufactures, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Diesel Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory. In addition to supply to Railways, the Unit is supplying the Springs to Heavy Engineering Industries & original earth movers Equipment manufacturers i.e. BEML, TELCON, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.The Company was officially incorporated, expanding its services to include state transport corporations like MSRTC and GSRTC. In 1991, Company set up two plants in Kanpur for the production of Coil and Leaf Springs. With coil springs gaining popularity, especially inpassenger coaches, a new manufacturing unit was set up in Himachal Pradesh. The Company started manufacturing of condenser and assembly for supply to BHEL Bhopal, set up a forging plant for manufacturing of Fabricated components such as Break Beam & Liners for locomotive, coaches and wagons during 2009-10. By 2011, Company ventured into manufacturing forgings for railways. It installed two hammer capacity of 2 Ton & 3 Ton each with total production capacity of 300 MT p.m., which costed Rs 448.06 Lacs in March, 2012. During 2015-16, the Company se
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Frontier Springs Ltd share price today?

The Frontier Springs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2274.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Frontier Springs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frontier Springs Ltd is ₹896.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Frontier Springs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Frontier Springs Ltd is 39.22 and 8.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Frontier Springs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frontier Springs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frontier Springs Ltd is ₹1004.3 and ₹2644 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Frontier Springs Ltd?

Frontier Springs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.44%, 3 Years at 97.51%, 1 Year at 107.43%, 6 Month at 40.88%, 3 Month at 14.27% and 1 Month at -8.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Frontier Springs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Frontier Springs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.24 %

