Frontier Springs Ltd Summary

Frontier Springs Limited, a manufacturer of Springs caters around 90% of its production to Indian Railways. The Company was incorporated on 24 February, 1981. The Company is mainly engaged in the production of L.H.B. Springs, Hot Coiled Compression Springs, Air Springs and Forging items for Wagon, Locomotives and Carriage and is regularly supplying to Railways, Bogie Manufactures, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Diesel Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory. In addition to supply to Railways, the Unit is supplying the Springs to Heavy Engineering Industries & original earth movers Equipment manufacturers i.e. BEML, TELCON, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.The Company was officially incorporated, expanding its services to include state transport corporations like MSRTC and GSRTC. In 1991, Company set up two plants in Kanpur for the production of Coil and Leaf Springs. With coil springs gaining popularity, especially inpassenger coaches, a new manufacturing unit was set up in Himachal Pradesh. The Company started manufacturing of condenser and assembly for supply to BHEL Bhopal, set up a forging plant for manufacturing of Fabricated components such as Break Beam & Liners for locomotive, coaches and wagons during 2009-10. By 2011, Company ventured into manufacturing forgings for railways. It installed two hammer capacity of 2 Ton & 3 Ton each with total production capacity of 300 MT p.m., which costed Rs 448.06 Lacs in March, 2012. During 2015-16, the Company set up a forging plant; installed the Electric Induction Furnaces in Rania; in 2017-18, it installed solar plant of 100 KVA.The Company has set up 3 plants to meet the demand requirements of the above stated Industries at 1. KM-25/4, Rania Kanpur Dehat, 2. 91/2, Kunja, Paonta Sahib, Sirmaor Himanchal Pradesh 3. Forging Unit at KM-25/4, Rania Kanpur Dehat.