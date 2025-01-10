Frontier Springs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.35
70.72
63.47
55.59
Net Worth
89.31
74.68
67.43
59.55
Minority Interest
Debt
3.72
4.62
3.37
3.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.65
2.5
2.39
2.3
Total Liabilities
95.68
81.8
73.19
65.55
Fixed Assets
46.73
42.73
37.51
34.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.98
15.48
13.33
8.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.1
0.03
Networking Capital
28.68
21.58
20.37
20.07
Inventories
30.91
30.28
20.61
17.24
Inventory Days
81.75
Sundry Debtors
22.17
16.22
16.88
17.52
Debtor Days
83.08
Other Current Assets
3.3
3.2
2.18
3.18
Sundry Creditors
-21.53
-24.29
-14.36
-14.15
Creditor Days
67.1
Other Current Liabilities
-6.17
-3.83
-4.94
-3.72
Cash
2.28
2
1.88
2.96
Total Assets
95.67
81.79
73.19
65.56
