Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
76.96
99.87
59.48
48.75
yoy growth (%)
-22.93
67.9
21.99
19.31
Raw materials
-29.44
-40.37
-26.56
-22.06
As % of sales
38.25
40.42
44.66
45.26
Employee costs
-3.36
-2.94
-2.09
-1.95
As % of sales
4.37
2.95
3.51
4
Other costs
-31.42
-36.85
-22.62
-19.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.82
36.89
38.03
40.32
Operating profit
12.72
19.7
8.2
5.07
OPM
16.53
19.72
13.78
10.4
Depreciation
-2.66
-2.39
-1.93
-1.65
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.64
-1.32
-1.42
Other income
0.97
0.9
0.55
0.33
Profit before tax
10.53
17.56
5.49
2.32
Taxes
-2.74
-3.52
-1.93
-0.18
Tax rate
-26.01
-20.05
-35.14
-8.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.79
14.04
3.56
2.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.79
14.04
3.56
2.13
yoy growth (%)
-44.47
294.05
66.83
320.47
NPM
10.12
14.05
5.99
4.38
