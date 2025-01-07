iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontier Springs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,363
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

76.96

99.87

59.48

48.75

yoy growth (%)

-22.93

67.9

21.99

19.31

Raw materials

-29.44

-40.37

-26.56

-22.06

As % of sales

38.25

40.42

44.66

45.26

Employee costs

-3.36

-2.94

-2.09

-1.95

As % of sales

4.37

2.95

3.51

4

Other costs

-31.42

-36.85

-22.62

-19.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.82

36.89

38.03

40.32

Operating profit

12.72

19.7

8.2

5.07

OPM

16.53

19.72

13.78

10.4

Depreciation

-2.66

-2.39

-1.93

-1.65

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.64

-1.32

-1.42

Other income

0.97

0.9

0.55

0.33

Profit before tax

10.53

17.56

5.49

2.32

Taxes

-2.74

-3.52

-1.93

-0.18

Tax rate

-26.01

-20.05

-35.14

-8.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.79

14.04

3.56

2.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.79

14.04

3.56

2.13

yoy growth (%)

-44.47

294.05

66.83

320.47

NPM

10.12

14.05

5.99

4.38

