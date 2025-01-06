Frontier Springs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.53
17.56
5.49
2.32
Depreciation
-2.66
-2.39
-1.93
-1.65
Tax paid
-2.74
-3.52
-1.93
-0.18
Working capital
-1.48
10.1
0.22
-1.63
Other operating items
Operating
3.64
21.74
1.85
-1.15
Capital expenditure
3.51
8.65
3.24
5.65
Free cash flow
7.15
30.39
5.09
4.49
Equity raised
95.15
59.06
44.37
40.1
Investing
3.51
2.98
1.52
0.16
Financing
-5.17
0.19
1.2
12.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
100.65
92.64
52.19
57.37
