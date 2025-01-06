iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontier Springs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,250.5
(0.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Frontier Springs FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.53

17.56

5.49

2.32

Depreciation

-2.66

-2.39

-1.93

-1.65

Tax paid

-2.74

-3.52

-1.93

-0.18

Working capital

-1.48

10.1

0.22

-1.63

Other operating items

Operating

3.64

21.74

1.85

-1.15

Capital expenditure

3.51

8.65

3.24

5.65

Free cash flow

7.15

30.39

5.09

4.49

Equity raised

95.15

59.06

44.37

40.1

Investing

3.51

2.98

1.52

0.16

Financing

-5.17

0.19

1.2

12.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

100.65

92.64

52.19

57.37

